Sounds Shut Out By Saints

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (3-5) hung around and kept it close with a 14-strikeout performance from the pitching staff but fell short 3-0 to the St. Paul Saints (5-2) at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

Tobias Myers (0-1) was solid in his performance, piling up 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings. He allowed five hits, three runs (all earned) but ended with the loss. Myers allowed back-to-back home runs in the third and another scoring in the sixth on an infield single. It was his second career 10-strikeout game with his first coming against the Norfolk Tides on September 9, 2021 while pitching for Triple-A Durham.

The Sounds had traffic in the sixth by way of a Brewer Hicklen double and Owen Miller infield single. They were unable to capitalize, however, with Francisco Mejía striking out and Chris Roller lining out sharply to the third baseman. Nashville was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Roller reached on an error by the third baseman and Yonny Hernández walked which gave Isaac Collins a chance to tie the game. Collins failed to come through, striking out looking to end the game.

Though only recording four hits, the Sounds walked five times in the game including two from designated hitter Eric Haase. He has reached base in four of his nine at-bats in two games for Nashville this season.

The Sounds pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts: 10 from Myers, one from Blake Holub, two from Kevin Herget and one from Harold Chirino. This ties Nashville's season high in strikeouts with the season opener at Toledo on March 29.

Holub entered for the sounds with runners and first and third and was able to induce a groundout to finish the sixth inning without further damage. Herget and Chirino followed with scoreless eighth and ninth innings to keep the score at 3-0. Both Herget and Chirino have yet to allow an earned run this season in a combined 8.0 innings pitched.

The Sounds wrap up their series with St. Paul tomorrow afternoon with Chad Patrick getting the start. He'll be opposed by St. Paul's Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 0.00). The series finale begins at 2:05 p.m. in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

* The Sounds were shut out for the first time this season and the first time since September 21, 2023 against Jacksonville. * Brewer Hicklen's fifth double of the season moves him into a tie for the Triple-A lead with Durham Bulls Alex Jackson. * Tobias Myers became the first Sound to record 10 strikeouts in a start since Eric Lauer on September 22, 2023 vs. Jacksonville.

