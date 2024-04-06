Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley Space Pigs (1-2) vs. Rochester Moon Rocs (2-1)

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Max Castillo (NR) vs. LHP Mitchell Parker (NR)

ONCE IN A BLUE MOON: The Rochester Moon Rocs had their home opening contest against the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs postponed for the fourth consecutive time yesterday due to inclement weather...this is the first time since at least 2005 that they have had their first four home games rained out.

CLUFFORD THE BIG RED DAWG: INF JACKSON CLUFF joins his first Triple-A roster today after being recalled from the Nationals' Spring Training site yesterday...the Colorado native appeared in 86 games for Double-A Harrisburg in 2023, posting a .206/.357/.368 slash line with seven homers, three triples, 13 doubles, 27 RBI, and 15 stolen bases...

Additionally, OF JACOB YOUNG was recalled to Washington on April 4...the Nationals' #18 prospect (MLB.com) logged 33 games with the Nationals last season.

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN slugged his first home run of the year on Sunday afternoon, a three-run shot in the first inning...the reigning Moon Rocs' home run leader went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored...his 369-foot homer was the second-farthest hit by a Moon Roc in the young season, behind DH JUAN YEPEZ' 398-foot home run Saturday afternoon...

Blankenhorn's 23 home runs last season are the most by a Moon Roc left-hander since GARRETT JONES hit the same number in 2008.

SHAKE AND BAKE: With two stolen bases in his second straight game on Sunday, 2B DARREN BAKER became the first Moon Roc to swipe multiple bags in consecutive games since DENARD SPAN in 2007 (8/2-8/3)...the team has eight stolen bases collectively through the first three games of the season, an achievement that no Moon Rocs team has completed since at least 2005 (six in 2008)...the five stolen bases in Sunday's win is the most Rochester has had in a game since 8/5/2023 against Scranton Wilkes/Barre.

THE JACKSON 5.0 (INNINGS): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE took the ball to start Sunday afternoon, earning the win after allowing one earned on four hits across 5.0 innings while walking two and striking out seven...his seven strikeouts tie a Triple-A career-high; a feat he accomplished twice last season with the Moon Rocs (8/26, 9/1).

GIT-R-DUNN: SS JACK DUNN laid down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning of Sunday's game, allowing Blankenhorn to come around and score...this marks Dunn's third-straight game with an RBI to start the season, marking the first time since at least 2005 a Moon Roc has driven in a run in each of the first three games of the season.

WALKIN' ALL OVER YOU: Moon Rocs' batters have a total of 19 walks through the first three games of the season, the most since at least 2005 (18 walks in 2012)...Rochester also walked 11 times in game two, which is tied for second-best all-time since at least 2005. (12 BB, 8/18/2023 at Buffalo).

RUN THIS TOWN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN homered in the top of the first on Sunday, extending Rochester's run streak to 142 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 81)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100-straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

KING JAMES: Nationals No. 2 prospect LF JAMES WOOD went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in the contest Sunday, finishing the series with four hits in 10 at-bats (.400) with five walks (.600 OBP)...the lefty collected a hit in all three games of the series, and his four hits are tied with 3B JAKE ALU for most on the team.

