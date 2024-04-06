Ensemble Offensive Night Drives Stripers to 8-5 Win

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Six players tallied one RBI each as the Gwinnett Stripers (5-3) found offensive contributions throughout its batting order in an 8-5 triumph over the Louisville Bats (4-4) on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: For the sixth time in eight games this season, the Stripers scored first as Alejo Lopez tallied an RBI single in the first inning. Louisville tied the score in the top of the second on a home run by Michael Trautwein and took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single by Levi Jordan. The teams entered the bottom of the fifth locked at 4-4 before Skye Bolt doubled in a run and Leury Garcia singled in Bolt to make it 6-4 Gwinnett. The Bats made it a one-run game briefly with a run in the seventh before the Stripers struck again for a pair in the home half off a Ryan Casteel double and sacrifice fly by David Fletcher to lead 8-5.

Key Contributors: Fletcher (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI) led the Stripers in hits while Bolt (1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI) and Casteel (1-for-4, double, RBI) had both of the Stripers' extra-base hits. Luke Williams (1-for-4, run, 2 steals) had a multi-steal game. For Louisville, Blake Dunn (3-for-4) and Conner Capel (3-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI) matched Fletcher for a game-high three hits.

Noteworthy: With a 3-for-3 night on stolen base attempts, Gwinnett improves to 17-for-18 overall on the season. The Stripers' pitching staff has yet to allow an opponent to score more than five runs, as opponents have managed to do so on three occasions this season.

Next Game (Sunday, April 8): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP Allan Winans (0-1, 3.18 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (MLB Rehab) for the Bats. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial) with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.