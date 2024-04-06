SWB Game Notes - April 6

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (2-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-2)

Game 6 & 7 | Home Game 3 & 4 | Saturday, April 6, 2024 | DH - First Pitch 2:05 PM

Game 1: LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Will Warren (0-0, 135.00)

Game 2: TBD vs RHP Clayton Beeter

WALK THIS WAY- Last night, the RailRiders recorded 15 total walks in the contest to set a new single game franchise-high. Prior to this, SWB had 14 walks in a contest back on August 17, 1998 at Buffalo. Eight of nine starters recorded at least one. Six batters got two free passes and both Caleb Durbin and Carlos Narvaez recorded three.

DURBINVILLE- Caleb Durbin has been electric in his start in Triple-A. With a pair of hits last night, he has had three-multi hit games. Durbin hit his first home run of the season adding another three runs batted in for a team-high eight. The right-hander is batting .526 while getting the start in every game this season. Caleb Durbin has worked a five-game hitting streak in his first few games as a RailRider. The 24-year-old got aboard in all five plate appearances last night, marking nine straight consecutive at-bats where he reached safely. He also has a team-high four stolen bases. Durbin was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders recorded four steals last night with two each from Caleb Durbin and Kevin Smith. Durbin and Brandon Lockridge lead the team with four each. SWB is tied for third in Triple-A with Tacoma having 19. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

MACIE MAGIC- Reliever Josh Maciejewski has impressed in the bullpen to start this season. He has had back-to-back clean appearances for 4.2 quiet innings of work. Maciejewski has allowed just two hits and a walk. The southpaw has had five total strikeouts and recorded his first win in last night's contest.

BIG LEAGUE BEETER - Starter Clayton Beeter began the season by making his first Opening Day roster. The righty made his New York Yankees debut on March 29 at Houston. He entered in the ninth inning and threw just three innings to confirm the Yankees 7-1 win. Beeter allowed a single to Jose Altuve, got an interesting double play, and then a flyout to end the frame.

NARVI NEWS- Catcher Carlos Narvaez caught his first runner stealing of the season yesterday. With Yoendrys Gómez pitching, Narvaez threw down to second to get Ryan Bannon. Narvi is now 1-5 in nabbing runners.

HOME HELP- The RailRiders won their first home game of the season last night to move to 3-2. Last season, SWB did most of their winning in the confines of PNC Field going 42-32 at home.

DOUBLE DIP- SWB plays its first doubleheader of the season today with the first game beginning at 2:05 PM. It is single admission gates with two seven inning contests. This game is the makeup from Tuesday night's rainout.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

