Lopez, Peters Pace Durham Past Jacksonville, 6-2
April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - From the first pitch of the game, destiny was in Durham on Saturday night as the Bulls defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 at the DBAP.
Tristan Peters (HR, 1) drilled the game's first pitch for a home run, sparking the Bulls (3-5) to snap a two-game slide. Durham added a second run in the opening inning, converting Dominic Smith's double into a run thanks to a fly out and groundout.
Niko Goodrum (HR, 1) swatted his first homer as a Bull off of Roddery Munoz (L, 0-2) with a man on in the third, staking Durham to a 4-0 advantage.
Starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (W, 2-0) worked five innings for his second straight start, handcuffing the Shrimp (4-4) to just a pair of runs delivered by a Tristan Gray home run, his fifth in as many games against his former team.
The Bulls tacked on a run in the fifth and seventh.
Ruben Cardenas finished 3-4 with a triple and a run scored.
Four Bulls pitchers combined on a walk-free game, fanning 13 Jacksonville hitters.
Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 9.00) will start Sunday's homestand finale against Marlins' rehabbing lefty Braxton Garrett at 1:05 PM ET.
Tickets for Sunday's game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 6, 2024
- Redbirds Swept in Doubleheader at Indians - Memphis Redbirds
- Headrick Leads the Way, Bullpen Follows in 3-0 Shutout of Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Fall to Tides on Saturday, 13-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Ensemble Offensive Night Drives Stripers to 8-5 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Lopez, Peters Pace Durham Past Jacksonville, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bats' Comeback Thwarted in 8-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Gray Homers Again, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Offense Piles On Charlotte In 5th Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Rallies Back Twice to Sweep Saturday Doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Swept Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Leads Iowa over Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Outslug Worcester for 10-6 Win Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Mud Hens Fall to Cubs Despite Strong Pitching Performance - Toledo Mud Hens
- Omaha Takes Control in Game Five with 11-5 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.6 - Rochester Red Wings
- Moon Rocs Fall to Space Pigs in One Run Contest, 5-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- White Sox Recall Sosa - Charlotte Knights
- Scott Kingery's RBI Triple Proves Decisive as 'Pigs Rally Past Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- April 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - April 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers and Storm Chasers Split Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 10th Annual Negro Leagues Night Is April 6 - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.