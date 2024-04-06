Lopez, Peters Pace Durham Past Jacksonville, 6-2

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - From the first pitch of the game, destiny was in Durham on Saturday night as the Bulls defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 at the DBAP.

Tristan Peters (HR, 1) drilled the game's first pitch for a home run, sparking the Bulls (3-5) to snap a two-game slide. Durham added a second run in the opening inning, converting Dominic Smith's double into a run thanks to a fly out and groundout.

Niko Goodrum (HR, 1) swatted his first homer as a Bull off of Roddery Munoz (L, 0-2) with a man on in the third, staking Durham to a 4-0 advantage.

Starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (W, 2-0) worked five innings for his second straight start, handcuffing the Shrimp (4-4) to just a pair of runs delivered by a Tristan Gray home run, his fifth in as many games against his former team.

The Bulls tacked on a run in the fifth and seventh.

Ruben Cardenas finished 3-4 with a triple and a run scored.

Four Bulls pitchers combined on a walk-free game, fanning 13 Jacksonville hitters.

Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 9.00) will start Sunday's homestand finale against Marlins' rehabbing lefty Braxton Garrett at 1:05 PM ET.

Tickets for Sunday's game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.