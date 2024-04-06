Redbirds Swept in Doubleheader at Indians

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped both ends of a doubleheader at the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night.

In the 5-4 game one loss, Memphis grabbed the lead in the top of the first on a right fielder Moises Gomez single to bring home MLB Rehabber Lars Nootbaar. The Redbirds fought to retake the lead later in the game thanks to a second baseman Nick Dunn sacrifice fly. Each time Memphis led, it evaporated immediately in the ensuing bottom half of the inning.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits in his 4.1-inning start. The right-handed pitcher walked five batters and struck out one.

Much like game one, the Redbirds snagged the lead in the first inning of game two with a first baseman Luken Baker sacrifice fly. Memphis found another lead thanks two a three-run top of the third inning. In the frame, the Redbirds scored their three runs on three hits, including RBI singles from second baseman Jose Fermin and left fielder Matt Koperniak. Indianapolis answered with five runs in the bottom half of the third.

Right-handed starter Gordon Graceffo (0-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings pitched. He walked one, struck out four and allowed a pair of home runs.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 9 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

