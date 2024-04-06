10th Annual Negro Leagues Night Is April 6

The Charlotte Knights will celebrate the legacy of Negro Leagues Baseball at Truist Field this Saturday, April 6, with the team's 10th Annual Negro Leagues Night.

Gates for Saturday's game will open at 5:00 p.m. and all Knights players will wear Charlotte Black Hornets uniforms during the 6:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). The Charlotte Black Hornets were a Negro Leagues Baseball team that played in Charlotte from the late 1910s to the 1950s.

The Knights will welcome former Negro Leagues player and Rock Hill, SC native Wali Cathcart to the ballpark. Cathcart, who has been honored each year at Truist Field since 2015, played for the Newark Eagles and the Joe Black National All-Stars during his career. Sam Allen, who played for the Kansas City Monarch, Raleigh Tigers and Memphis Red Sox, will also be on hand for the game. Allen returns to Truist Field this year to meet and greet fans. He is a member of the Norfolk Tides Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Ray Banks, a Negro Leagues ambassador, will bring his customized historical museum from Baltimore, MD for all fans to enjoy at the game. His display, which will be set up on the concourse on Saturday, will feature historic Negro Leagues photographs, baseball gear and other artifacts.

Gastonia native and baseball pioneer, Moe Hill, will also be on hand and honored before the game. Hill played 15 years of Minor League Baseball, including with the Charlotte Hornets in 1971. Before that, he and his teammate, Willie Gillispie, were the first African-American ballplayers to play American Legion baseball in North Carolina in 1964. He was inducted into the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Saturday's game will also serve as an annual tribute to former Negro Leagues player and long-time Charlotte resident, Eddie G.G. Burton. Sadly, Burton passed away in October of 2018. The Knights held his memorial service at the ballpark. He was a big part of putting this annual event together since 2014. His family, wife Gaile, and son, Tony, will be honored during the pre-game festivities. The first two recipients of the Eddie G.G. Burton Scholarship, which was launched this offseason, will also be honored during a ceremony.

Other guests include, James Thomas, Jr., who will be on hand to sign copies of his book, "Buster's Boys". The book is based upon the youth of James Thomas and growing up across the street from the old Charlotte Hornets stadium on Magnolia Avenue, Griffith Park. More information in the attached press release.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher, Morris Madden, will also be on hand to sing the National Anthem. Madden is the co-founder of the Carolinas Metro Reds, an RBI program in Charlotte. He is also the co-founder of the Knothole Foundation with former Major League Baseball infielder, Jeff Schaefer. The Knothole Foundation will be the Community Corner of the Night on Saturday.

Members of the Judy Johnson Foundation will also be in attendance and honored. Judy Johnson was a former Negro Leagues player and is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Also, local Negro Leagues filmmaker, Ashleigh Gilliam, will be on hand for the event. Her film, Toni. Mamie. Connie., features the story of three women pioneers who played in the Negro Leagues.

Additionally, Charlotte Knights bench coach, Pat Listach, will be on field for the pre-game ceremony. His grandfather, Nora Listach, was a Negro Leagues player with the Birmingham Black Barons.

