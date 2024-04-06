White Sox Recall Sosa

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

INF Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Sosa, 24, has appeared in six games with the Knights this season and is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with five runs scored, two doubles, one home run and three RBI. Last season, Sosa hit .271 (78-for-288) with 41 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 RBI with the Knights in 71 games. He also appeared in 52 games last season with the White Sox. Sosa is the second player promoted to the White Sox so far this season (OF Robbie Grossman was the first). Last season, a total of 25 players were promoted from Charlotte to Chicago.

INF Angelo Castellano was added to Charlotte's active roster today from Double-A Birmingham. Castellano, 29, has not played yet this season. Last year, he posted a .281 batting average with 54 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 12 stolen bases with Triple-A Omaha in 107 games.

OF Wynton Bernard was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. Bernard has appeared in one game with the Knights (3/31 at Memphis). He went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI that day.

RHP Jose Ramirez was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem today. Ramirez, 23, will start tonight's 6:05 p.m. game tonight for the Knights against the Norfolk Tides. Last season with High-A Salem (Boston Red Sox organization), Ramirez posted a 3-10 record with a 3.80 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) over 90.0 innings pitched. The White Sox selected him in the Rule-5 Draft on December 6, 2023.

RHP Manuel Veloz was promoted to Charlotte from Single-A Kannapolis today. Veloz, 22, went 10-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 21 games (one start) last season for Single-A Kannapolis over 66.0 innings pitched. He also appeared in one game last season with High-A Winston-Salem and allowed one run on two hits over 4.0 innings pitched.

RHP Chase Plymell was assigned back to High-A Winston-Salem today. Plymell was promoted to Charlotte's roster on Friday from Winston-Salem and tossed three scoreless innings in Friday's game against the Norfolk Tides. He allowed just two walks.

