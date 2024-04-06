Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.6

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley Space Pigs (2-2) 5, Rochester Moon Rocs (2-2) 4

Saturday, April 6, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: LHV 5, ROC 4

WP: Taylor Lehmam (1-0, 0.00)

LP: Richard Bleier (0-1, 3.38)

SV: José Ruiz (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 5 7 1

Rochester 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 2

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 PM

Temperature: 51°F

Time of Game: 2:40

Attendance: 3,503

HOME RUNS:

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Max Castillo: (0-0, 8.31) 4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 19 BF, 75/47 (P/S), left down 4-1

LHP Mitchell Parker: (0-0, 0.00) 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 15 BF, 57/34 (P/S), left up 4-1

ABS CHALLENGES:

LHV: 2 / 4

ROC: 0 / 0

MOON ROCS NOTES

PARKER, YOU'RE LATE MAN: After his start on Friday was postponed, LHP MITCHELL PARKER took the hill in today's matchup, logging 4.0 innings while allowing an unearned run, one hit, and striking out five batters in his first appearance of 2024...this ties his longest Triple-A outing, a mark he established in the final game of 2023 at Indianapolis on 9/24 (4.0 IP, 8 SO)...

Through the first four games of 2024, Rochester starters have posted a 1.76 ERA (3 ER/15.1 IP).

HOW DOERS GET MORE DUNN: SS JACK DUNN mashed a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning, scoring Blankenhorn, Kieboom, and Millas...Dunn went 1-for-4 overall in Saturday's loss...the Georgia native leads Rochester with six RBI and a .600 slugging percentage while going 4-for-15 (.267) at the plate...

Dunn has driven in a run in each of the first four games, the first time since at least 2005 that a Rochester hitter has done so.

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts in the loss today...the Georgia native has yet to give up a run in the young season after 1.1 shutout innings in his other appearance on March 30 at Syracuse...

Willingham logged six scoreless appearances of at least 2.0 innings pitched in 2023, two of which came with Washington.

VANILLA FROSTED BIRTHDAY JAKE: LF JAKE ALU celebrated his 27th birthday with a single in today's contest, going 1-for-4 overall...Alu has reached base safely in all four games thus far, including going 4-for-13 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored in the previous series against Syracuse...

This is the first game Alu has played on his birthday across his six professional seasons.

THE BEAT GOES ON: C DREW MILLAS walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, extending Rochester's run streak to 143 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 59 games ahead of second place (MEM, 84)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

SPACE PIGS NOTES

KOMMANDER KODY: LF KODY CLEMENS led the charge on offense for the Space Pigs on Friday afternoon, going 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and one walk...his single to right field in the top of the fifth inning plated DH Simon Muzziotti and CF Matt Kroon...

In 2023, Clemens hit .304 (17-for-56) with eight home runs in 13 games against Rochester.

NEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

Sunday, April 7

DH: First Pitch 1:45 p.m.

G1: RHP Mick Abel (NR) vs. LHP DJ Herz (NR)

G2: RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.71)

