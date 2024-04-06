Late Rally Leads Iowa over Toledo

April 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - A four-run eighth inning proved to be the difference maker in the Iowa Cubs 6-3 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens today at Principal Park. Both teams now have a 4-4 record.

Toledo took an early 3-0 lead in the first, as Wenceel Pérez scored on an error, Eddys Leonard singled home a run and Akil Baddoo drove in another on a groundout.

Iowa fought back as Patrick Wisdom brought home Ali Sánchez with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Darius Hill cut the Toledo lead to 3-2 in the seventh with a run-scoring single.

The I-Cubs took over the game in the eighth inning as they scored four runs on five hits and took a 6-3 lead. Alexander Canario scored on a throwing error to tie the game at three. Curt Casali gave Iowa a 4-3 with a double and Sánchez added two more runs with a double of his own.

Brad Wieck worked 2.0 scoreless innings and earned the win out of the bullpen and Riley Thompson worked a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Ali Sánchez tallied a two-hit game with two doubles and two RBI in his first game with the I-Cubs.

- The bullpen combination of Riley Martin, Brad Wieck and Riley Thompson combined for 5.2 scoreless innings.

Iowa will host Toledo on Sunday for the finale of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

