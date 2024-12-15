Sawchyn Brothers Combine for Seven Points as Oil Kings Defeat Blazers
December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won four games in a row after their second straight win by a 7-3 score, this time over the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday night at Rogers Place.
Things didn't start as the Oil Kings would have liked though as the Blazers scored on a powerplay just 38 seconds into the game to make it 1-0, but that's the only lead Kamloops held in the contest.
The Oil Kings would scored four straight between the 2:06 mark of the first period, and the 5:18 mark of the second period to make it a 4-1 game as Lukas Sawchyn, Ethan MacKenzie, Rhys Pederson, and Gracyn Sawchyn all got on the board for the Oil Kings.
Nathan Behm scored for Kamloops at the 7:04 mark in the second to make it 4-2 after two periods.
Cole Miller's third shorthanded goal of the season made it 5-2 just 23 seconds into the third before Kamloops made it 5-3 with a goal from Conner Radke just about a minute later. Gavin Hodnett's 13th of the season made it 6-3 before a Gracyn Sawchyn empty net goal shorthanded made it 7-3.
Gracyn Sawchyn ended with two goals and two assists for the second straight night, while his brother Lukas had a goal and two assists.
Ethan Simcoe improved to 2-0-0-0 on the season in net stopping 31 of 34 shots he saw. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.
The Oil Kings host Prince Albert on Tuesday.
