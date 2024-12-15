Hitmen Win Third Straight in 4-3 Victory over Broncos

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen played their second home game of the weekend today as they welcomed the Swift Current Broncos to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time this season.

For the second straight game Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker was the difference maker, netting two goals, including the game winner to lead Calgary to their third straight win. Swift Current opened the scoring with back-to-back first period goals from Carlin Dezainde and Luke Mistelbacher. Parker opened the scoring for Calgary in the last two minutes of the period with a one timer off the face off to cut the lead in half. A quick power play for 51 second into the second period from Connor Hvidston evened the score. Carter Yakemchuk would score his third goal in as many games to give Calgary their first lead of the game. Swift Current would respond with a power play goal from Rylan Gould to tie it up in the last 30 seconds of the second period. Parker's second tally of the night would come just over halfway through the final frame to return Calgary's lead. They would hold on for the last ten minutes to win it 4-3. Calgary outshot the visitors 34-19.

Kalem Parker (2g) recorded his first multi goal game of the season. Yakemchuk (1g,1a) and Hvdiston (1g, 1a) both added a goal and an assist each, while Oliver Tulk (2a) and Brandon Gorzynski (2a) came away with two points nights. Ben Kindel's point streak extended to 13 games with his assist tonight.

Calgary's record improves to 16-9-3-1, registering eight wins in their last ten games. They currently sit third in the Eastern conference behind the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers.

Calgary has one more game remaining before a full eight-day holiday break. On Wednesday, Dec. 18 they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to the Saddledome. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Their first game out of the break is Friday, Dec. 27 on the road in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes.

