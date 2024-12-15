Oil Kings Look to Extend Winning Streak as Blazers Come to Town

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have just two games remaining until the holiday break, and tonight they welcome the Kamloops Blazers to Rogers Place.

Last night, the Oil Kings defeated the Swift Current Broncos by a 7-3 score, the second time they've scored seven in the last three games. Gracyn Sawchyn each had two goals and four points last night, while Marshall Finnie also had two goals. Roan Woodward had the other marker for Edmonton.

The Oil Kings are now 15-12-1-1 on the season and are seventh in the Eastern Conference, just two points back of third place Lethbridge.

The opponents, the Blazers will wrap up a three-games in three-nights stretch tonight at Rogers Place. Currently, the Blazers are 0-2-0-0 on this trip through the East with losses to Calgary and Red Deer. The Blazers are 12-17-2-0 on the season and sit ninth in the Western Conference, just three points out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Tonight is the first and only meetings of the season between the Oil Kings and the Blazers. Last season, the Oil Kings defeated the Blazers 3-1 in Kamloops with the help of two goals from Gracyn Sawchyn.

It will also be a brotherly battle at Rogers Place tonight with Oil Kings forward Marshall Finnie and his brother, Blazers forward Emmitt Finnie going toe to toe. It will also be the return of John Szabo to Rogers Place as the Lethbridge product played 160 regular seaosn games with the Oil Kings and was part of the 2022 WHL Championship squad.

Game time from Edmonton is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (26, 16-22-38)

Gavin Hodnett (29, 12-20-32)

Roan Woodward (29, 10-17-27)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Miroslav Holinka (23, 10-11-21)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 10 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 9 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

Blazers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Emmitt Finnie (28, 19-25-44)

Nathan Behm (30, 17-18-35)

Jordan Keller (31, 15-18-33)

Tommy Lafreniere (31, 13-13-26)

Oren Shtrom (31, 8-13-21)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.