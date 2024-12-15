Royals Spoil Giants' Teddy Bear Toss with 2 Late 3rd Period Goals

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals' Nate Misskey battles Vancouver Giants' Tyler Thorpe

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Victoria Royals' Nate Misskey battles Vancouver Giants' Tyler Thorpe(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Victoria Royals broke a 3-3 deadlock with two quick third period goals to spoil the Vancouver Giants Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre, eventually winning the contest 6-3.

The loss drops Vancouver's record to 13-13-4 this season, while the Royals improve to 17-10-3-2.

Tyler Thorpe had a pair of goals, including the all-important Teddy Bear Toss goal, while Colton Alain also notched his first career WHL goal. Matthew Hutchison was strong with 22 saves on 24 shots in relief of Burke Hood.

Escalus Burlock, Justin Kipkie, Caleb Matthews and Keaton Verhoeff each scored for Victoria, while defenceman Nate Misskey had a two-goal night.

The Giants came out strong in this one, getting two first period goals from Thorpe.

First, he brought the teddy bears raining down with a power play goal on a quick release from the slot.

Then, roughly five minutes later, he finished off a broken play after Titlbach nearly split the two Victoria defencemen, as the puck came to him in the slot yet again and he beat Jayden Kraus on the glove side.

Victoria got on the board late in the first period to cut Vancouver's lead to one after 20 minutes.

The Royals took their first lead of the game when they scored two goals just 22 seconds apart early in the second period. First, Kipkie moved in from the blue line and backhanded a shot under the arm of Burke Hood. Then, at the 3:27 mark of the middle frame, Misskey let a quick point shot go that found the back of the net and spelled the end of Hood's night.

The Giants found the equalizer before the second period came to an end, end a dribbling puck came to Alain, who slammed it to the top corner from the right circle for his first career WHL goal.

Much of the third period remained tied, until Matthews gave the Royals a 4-3 lead with a quick snapshot right off an offensive zone face-off with 7:05 left in the game. Three minutes later, Verhoeff scored the insurance marker off a pass from Brayden Boehm to make it 5-3.

Misskey would score into the empty net from his own zone to make the final score 6-3. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/5/5 = 15 | VIC - 5/18/10 = 33

PP: VAN - 1/3 | VIC - 0 /3

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | VIC - 30 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Keaton Verhoeff - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Tyler Thorpe - 2G, 3 SOG

3rd: VAN - Colton Alain - 1st WHL Goal, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Matthew Hutchison (22 saves / 24 shots) / Burke Hood (5 saves / 8 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Jayden Kraus (12 saves / 15 shots) UPCOMING Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, December 15 Tri-City 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre Friday, December 27 Kamloops 7:00 PM PST Sandman Centre Sunday, December 29 Kelowna 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

