Tigers Hold off Hurricanes in 3-2 Win

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The opening frame at Co-op Place featured plenty of back-and-forth action as both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes generated quality chances early. Both teams tested the opposition's goaltenders, but Jordan Switzer for the Tigers and Koen Cleaver for the Hurricanes kept things deadlocked at 0-0 through the first half of the period.

With about eight minutes remaining, Lethbridge broke free on a breakaway. The Hurricanes forward attempted a highlight-reel move, but Switzer responded with a toe-stretching, miraculous save to maintain the scoreless tie. As the horn sounded, the first period ended with both teams still searching for the game's first goal.

The Tigers thought they had taken the lead just 10 seconds into the frame, but their apparent goal was immediately waved off due to goaltender interference. A minute later, Oasiz Weisblatt's stick became tangled in a Hurricanes player's skates, sending Lethbridge to their first power play. Medicine Hat's penalty kill held firm, maintaining the scoreless tie.

Near the midway point, Kooper Gizowski took an elbowing penalty, giving the Tigers their first man advantage. Medicine Hat wasted no time, as Mathew Ward connected on a one-timer from the circle off a feed from Andrew Basha to make it 1-0. Seconds after the goal, Carter Cunningham's charging call put Lethbridge back on the power play, but the Tigers' PK continued to shine. Once back to full strength, Weisblatt drew another penalty to continue the series of calls, and while the Tigers generated chances, Koen Cleaver matched their efforts with a stellar save of his own, keeping it a one-goal game.

With under five minutes left, another tripping call against Gizowski gave the Tigers their third power play of the period. Forty seconds into the advantage, Hunter St. Martin found the net when his pass deflected off a Hurricanes defender and past Cleaver, extending the Tigers' lead to 2-0 with Ward and Basha each earning assists.

Shortly afterward, Cunningham was whistled for a high stick following his own shot attempt, but once again the Tigers' penalty kill delivered, preserving their two-goal cushion heading into the break.

The Tigers began the final frame with another power play after Oasiz Weisblatt took a high stick just over 30 seconds in. However, the Tigers couldn't extend their lead, keeping the score at 2-0.

Four minutes later, Jonas Woo was penalized for interference after being skated into, but Medicine Hat's penalty kill continued its flawless performance.

Midway through the period, Andrew Basha was whistled for hooking, giving Lethbridge yet another shot with the extra man. This time, the Hurricanes finally broke through as Hayden Pakkala tapped home a bouncing puck near Jordan Switzer, cutting the Tigers' lead to 2-1.

With under six minutes remaining, Ryder Ritchie created a turnover at the Lethbridge blue line and fed Weisblatt, who made a slick move before beating Koen Cleaver glove-side to restore the two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Minutes later, another Tigers penalty, combined with the Hurricanes pulling their goalie, set up a 6-on-4 scenario. Lethbridge took advantage, as Noah Chadwick fired a point shot past Switzer to narrow the gap to 3-2.

With under two minutes left, the Hurricanes pulled Cleaver again for the extra attacker. Lethbridge launched a flurry of shots in the final minute, but Switzer and the Tigers' defense held firm, preserving a 3-2 victory in a tightly contested division battle.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50%

PK: 4/6 - 66.6%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Koen Cleaver - Lethbridge

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ethan Neutens

The Tigers are back in action Sunday in Lethbridge. Game time is 6:00PM (MST) You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant. You can also watch on watch.chl.ca.

