Win Streak Snapped as Chiefs Fall 3-1 to Prince George

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned to home ice on Saturday for their fifth game in nine nights, playing Prince George for the first time since the opening weekend of the season. Former Chiefs player Cooper Michaluk started in goal for the visitors and was outstanding with 33 saves.

Spokane had trouble jumpstarting their offense with their prolific captain, Berkly Catton, away with Team Canada for the World Juniors. It was the Cougars who were first on the board at 8:38 in the first period with their own #27, Riley Heidt, netting his 14th of the season.

Prince George doubled their lead a few minutes into the second period with a goal from Koehn Ziemmer and jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a score from Borya Valis at 15:59 in the second.

Spokane's lone consolation would spoil the shutout with a goal from Brayden Crampton at 19:31 of the third, on the power play.

Spokane will travel to Portland for their final game of the first half on Wednesday, December 17th before the WHL closes down for the holiday break. The Chiefs will be be back in action at the Spokane Arena on Friday, December 27th for the Sturm Heating Family Feast Night. Need a last minute holiday gift? Visit the Team Store during their special holiday hours and enjoy 20% OFF for Full Season Ticket Package Holders and 10% OFF for everyone else!

