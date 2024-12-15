Broncos Look for Bounce Back in Calgary

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - Less than 24 hours later, the Swift Current Broncos (16-12-0-1) will look for their first win of their Alberta road-trip with a matinee outing with the Calgary Hitmen (15-9-3-0) Sunday.

After a 7-3 loss in the Edmonton Saturday, the Broncos will search for their fifth win on the road this season while the Hitmen are 8-2-1 on Scotiabank Saddledome ice. Calgary hasn'tplayed since Friday night attacks home against Kamloops winning 5-4 in overtime while also winning their last pair of games. Both needing overtime.

Tonight's broadcast can be heard live on Country 94.1with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 4:45. You can steam the game on WHL Live - Away Feed.

2024-25 Regular Season: 16-12-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-7-0-1

First Half Record: 16-12-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-7-0-1

LAST GAME 7-3 L @ Oil Kings: Gracyn Sawchyn, Lukas Hanson & Marshall Finnie all had multi-goal nights as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night at Rogers Place. Rylan Gould, Carlin Dezainde & Josh McGregor all scored in the loss for the Broncos.

VS. EDMONTON: This is the second of four meetings this season between the Broncos & Hitmen. Swift Current won the opening contest on October 9 by a 4-1 mark. Brady Birnie, Clarke Caswell & Luke Mistelbacher all had a pair of points in the October 9 triumph. The Broncos lifetime against the Hitmen are 48-61-1-9 (three ties) while at the Saddledome, Swift Current is 18-34-6-2 (2 ties)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 29/2023 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC)

December 15/2024 - at Calgary December 6/2023 - at Calgary (6-5 SC)

February 26 /2026 - at Calgary December 17/2023 - at Calgary (7-4 CGY)

March 7/2025 - at Swift Current March 22/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

March 23/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 CGY)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (17) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (30) Clarke Caswell

Points (45) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (7) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Caswell, Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (38) - Dezainde, Gerwing Plus/Minus (+13) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (112) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (19.0%) - Ty Coupland

Face-off Wins (254) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (56.1%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.888) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.63) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 29 GP: 15G-18A-33 PTS Clarke Caswell: 27 GP: 11G - 31A - 42 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 29 GP: 17G-28A-45 PTS Ty Coupland: 27 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 29: 15G - 25A- 40 PTS Reid Dyck: 17: 10-10-0-0 3.63 GAA .888 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 29 GP: 6G-17A -23 PTS

Rylan Gould: 22: 12G-12A-24PTS (7 PPG)

