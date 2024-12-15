Michaluk Shines in Return to Spokane, Cougars Defeat Chiefs 3-1
December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
SPOKANE, WA - The Prince George Cougars crawled back into the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs. Cooper Michaluk led the way for Prince George, making 33 saves on 34 shots in his return to Spokane. Per the offence, Prince George received their scoring from their top dogs including Riley Heidt, Koehn Ziemmer, and Borya Valis.
GOALS:
1st PERIOD:
1-0 Cougars at 8:38 - Riley Heidt (14) assisted by Terik Parascak and Fraser Leonard // Riley Heidt returned to the Cougar line-up in a big way as he danced his way into the offensive zone and by a Spokane defender, and then slid the puck through the legs of Dawson Cowan to make it 1-0 Cougars.
2nd PERIOD:
2-0 Cougars at 2:28 - Koehn Ziemmer (22) assisted by Borya Valis // PG added to their lead early in the second period as Borya Valis forced a turnover in the offensive zone and then found Koehn Ziemmer at the left circle for his team leading 22nd goal of the season.
3-0 Cougars at 15:59 - Borya Valis (17) assisted by Hunter Laing and Bauer Dumanski // The Cougars upped their lead to three after a Hunter Laing point shot was redirected in to the net by Borya Valis to make it 3-0 Cats.
3rd PERIOD:
3-1 Chiefs at 19:31 - Braydon Crampton (4) (PP) assisted by Shea Van Olm and Rasmus Ekström // The Chiefs ruined the shutout bid on a power-play of their own. Brayden Crampton fired a wrist shot through traffic and past Michaluk to make it 3-1 in the final seconds.
FINAL SCORE:
PG: 3 SPO: 1
FINAL SHOTS:
PG: 38 SPO: 34
POWER-PLAYS:
PG: 0-3 SPO: 1-2
GOALTENDING:
PG: Cooper Michaluk - 60:00 - 33/34
SPO: Dawson Cowan - 59:40 - 35/38
3 STARS:
1.PG: Riley Heidt (1-0-1)
2.PG: Cooper Michaluk (33 saves)
3.PG: Borya Valis (1-1-2)
