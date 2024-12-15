Hawks Secure 5-2 Win Over I-5 Rival, Thunderbirds

The Winterhawks brought the holiday spirit with a thrilling 5-2 win over Seattle, highlighted by a fast-paced first period and key contributions from Tyson Yaremko, Kyle Chyzowski, and Diego Buttazzoni.

Game #31: Portland (5) vs. Seattle (2)

SOG: POR (34) - SEA (32)

PP: POR (2/7) - SEA (0/5)

Saves: Schlenker (30/32) - Malinoski (29/34)

GAME NOTES:

Carsyn Dyck scored the first shorthanded tally of his WHL career.

Defenseman Aaron Zulinick tallied his first WHL point (1A) in the first period.

Joel Plante recorded his first career WHL point (1A) in the second period.

Tyson Yaremko netted two goals in Saturday's contest, posting the third multi-goal game of his career.

Both Tyson Jugnauth (14A) and Diego Buttazzoni (4G, 8A) extended their point streaks to six games.

SCORING: POR - Carsyn Dyck (5) from Josh Zakreski (Shorthanded) POR - Tyson Yaremko (12) from Aaron Zulinick and Alex Weiermair SEA - Braeden Cootes (13) from Radim Mrtka and Arjun Bawa POR - Kyle Chyzowski (23) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran SEA - Antonio Martorana (6) from Arjun Bawa POR - Tyson Yaremko (13) from Joel Plante and Carter Sotheran (Power Play) POR - Diego Buttazzoni (14) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks kicked off their Holiday Party with a thrilling start, striking first with a shorthanded goal 11:30 into the opening frame. Josh Zakreski sparked the play by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone, setting up Carsyn Dyck to capitalize on the rush. Portland kept the momentum rolling when Tyson Yaremko extended the lead at 15:49, collecting a rebound and sending a shot past the goaltender's right pad. Seattle responded, finding the back of the net less than a minute later to make it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Hawks extended their lead early in the second period as Kyle Chyzowski found the back of the net just 4:19 in, firing a top-shelf shot from the right circle. Seattle responded with a goal to pull within one, but Yaremko roofed a close-range shot for his second of the night and another two-goal lead for Portland. Diego Buttazzoni scored the lone goal of the third period, ripping a shot top-shelf on the power play for the 5-2 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks play their last game before the holiday break on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. as they take on the Spokane Chiefs at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

