Preview: Americans at Giants - December 15, 2024
December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans pulled even early in the second period, but the Everett Silvertips rattled off three unanswered goals in a 4-1 final in Everett last night. Gavin Garland scored the lone goal of the game for Tri-City, extending his point streak to 10 games. The Silvertips went 2-for-3 on the power play while the Americans finished 0-for-5, with all five of them coming in the third period.
VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the second of four meetings against the Giants this season. These two teams met just nine days ago when the Giants spoiled the Americans Teddy Bear Toss night with a 3-2 overtime win at the Toyota Center. That night was the biggest crowd of the season so far for the Americans with 5,559 people in attendance. Tri-City returns to Vancouver January 17 before the final meeting of the season February 28 in Kennewick.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Brandon Whynott (16-21-37) Cameron Schmidt (24-12-36)
Gavin Garland (18-17-35) Mazden Leslie (7-21-28)
Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Tyler Thorpe (12-14-26)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Power Play - 16.1% (18-for-112) Power Play - 23.9% (28-for-117)
Penalty Kill - 81.3% (91-for-112) Penalty Kill - 71.9% (82-for-114)
