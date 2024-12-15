Hitmen Take out Broncos 4-3

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Calgary, AB - A mid third period goal proved to be the difference in Calgary as the Hitmen downed the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday night.

The Broncos opened the scoring exactly 13:00 into the first as Calgarian Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would hit his 16th of the season from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB). Then Swift Current would add to their lead at 2:34 later as Mistelbacher would make it 2-0 on his 18th of the season from Dezainde & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). But late in the first Calgary would get into the action with a Kalem Parker point shot beating Reid Dyck with 1:07 left in the first to get within one.

Former Broncos Connor Hvidston would notch his 9th of the season as Calgary would tie the game early in the second just 51 seconds in to make it 2-2 on a Hitmen power play. Calgary would then take the lead as Carter Yakemchuk would make it 3-2 with his 12th of the season at 12:47. But the Broncos would break-through on a late power-play with 29 seconds left as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct his 9th power play goal of the season from Dezainde & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) pushing the game to 3-3 heading to the third.

In the third period the game winner would come on a scramble in tight quarters in the Swift Current zone where Kalem Parker would finally finish things off at 11:42. Despite having a chance to tie with the extra attacker late in the third, the Broncos could not find the equalizer, dropping their second straight on the road 4-3.

With the loss the Broncos fall to 16-13-0-1 and 4-8-0-1 on the road this season and will close out their Alberta road-trip with a trip to the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer on Tuesday.

