Americans Stymied On The Road In Everett

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Everett, WA - The Tri-City Americans (19-7-2-1) generated a number of high-quality scoring chances Saturday night, but Everett Silvertips (25-5-2-1) goaltender Raiden LeGall turned aside 30 shots as the Americans dropped a 4-1 game on the road.

The opening minutes of the game seemed like a bit of a feeling out process as neither team was able to sustain pressure in the other team's zone. That trend was broken when the Silvertips went to the first power play of the game and opened the scoring.

Landon Dupont held the puck at the top of the left circle before feeding it across to Dominik Rymon. He leaned into a one timer from the right circle, beating Nathan Preston on the glove side to give Everett a 1-0 lead with 6:06 to go in the first.

The Silvertips carried that 1-0 lead into the intermission outshooting Tri-City 12-7. The Americans then answered back to tie the game in the opening minutes of the second.

Gavin Garland gained the Everett line and tried a shot that was blocked, but LeGall reacted to the shot and was then out of position. Garland gathered his own rebound and scored his team-leading 17th of the season to tie the game just 1:31 into the second period.

Jake Gudelj and Brandon Whynott recorded assists on the goal, which extended Garland and Whynott's point streaks to 10 games.

The goal gave the Americans a boost for the next few shifts, but then Everett restored their lead off the rush. Jaxsin Vaughan carried the puck into the Americans zone on right wing before flinging it toward the front of the net.

Rymon was charging hard toward the crease and was able to bat the puck out of midair and past the blocker of Preston to restore the Silvertips lead 3:03 after Garland's goal.

Later in the period Everett went to their second power play and extended their lead. After several near misses toward the Americans net, Julius Miettinen snapped a shot past Preston from the right faceoff circle to push the lead to 3-1.

Everett added another goal in the final minutes of the period, while playing four-on-four, as Cole Temple gave them a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The Americans had back-to-back power plays to start the third period and had a handful of scoring chances, but LeGall kept his team ahead by three as Tri-City couldn't capitalize on the early man advantages.

In the third the Americans had five power plays, but the final three didn't generate the same quality of scoring chances as the first two as they finished the game 0-for-5.

Tri-City did kill off an Everett power play over the final two minutes of the game as the horn sounded in a 4-1 Americans loss.

The Americans have one last game before the Christmas Break as they head north for a 4:00 game against the Vancouver Giants on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.