Hanson and Sawchyn's Four-Point Nights Help Lift Oil Kings Over Broncos
December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings extended their winning streak to three games on Saturday night with a 7-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos.
The scoring came early and often in this one as just 2:16 into the game, Marshall Finnie deflected a Landon Hanson shot past Reid Dyck to make it 1-0. Rylan Gould would tie it up for the Broncos at the 4:06 mark before Edmonton retook the lead at the 7:42 mark as Roan Woodward delfected a Gracyn Sawchyn shot past Dyck. Sawchyn got on the board with just under five minutes to play with a sweet wraparound play to make it 3-1 Edmonton. Swift Current got it back to 3-2 as Carlin Dezainde capitalized on a turnover but that was as close as the Broncos got in this game.
In the second, Gracyn Sawchyn's second of the night made it 4-2 just 1:26 into the second period before Finnies second of the night made it 5-2 just 40 seconds after that. That chased the Bronco netminder, Dyck, making way for Joey Rocha. Landon Hanson scored shorthanded at the 7:41 mark of the second to make it 6-2 and then Josh McGregor scored for Swift Current to make it 6-3 before Hanson's second of the night was the final one in the Oil Kings second seven-goal performance in three games.
The third saw no scoring and the teams tie in shots with six a piece.
Hanson and Gracyn Sawchyn each had four points, Finnie had three points, and Woodward and Ethan MacKenzie had two each.
Alex Worthington made 21 saves for his 13th win of the season. Edmonton's powerplay was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Edmonton host Kamloops on Sunday at 4 p.m.
