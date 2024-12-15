Broncos Fall in Edmonton

December 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Edmonton, AB - Lukas Hanson, Marshall Finnie & Graycn Sawchyn all had multi-goals games as the Edmonton Oil Kings took out the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night 7-3 at Rogers Place.

Edmonton would open the scoring early in the 1st as Marshall Finnie would re-direct a point shot at 2:16 to give the Oil Kings the lead but Rylan Gould (Headingly, SK) would tie the game shortly after at 4:06 from Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) & Jace McFaul (Edmonton, AB). The Oil Kings would regain the lead on another re-direct as Roan Woodward would knock in a Gracyn Sawchyn shot at 7:42. Edmonton would add to their lead at 15:33 on a power play as the aforementioned Sawchyn would find the back of the net on a wrap-around chance to push the Oil King lead to 3-1. 52 seconds later the Broncos would get back within one as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would cash-in with his 15th at 16:25 to have the Broncos down by a single shot into the second.

The Oil Kings would strike quickly in the second scoring twice in the first 2:06 on a couple tough re-directs first from Gracyn Sawchyn at 1:26 and then at 2:06 another tough one as Marshall Finnie would have his second of the night to make it 5-3. The Broncos would look to respond on the power play but shorthanded, Lukas Hanson would break-in at 7:41 pushing the lead to 6-2. Swift Current would finally get on the board in the 2nd as Josh McGregor (Manitoba, MB) would shelf his 3rd of the season exactly with seven minutes left in the period from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK). But with 1:31 left in the second, the Oil Kings would get another to end the period as Lukas Hanson would get his second of the night make it a 7-3 lead heading to the 3rd.

Both teams would skate to a scoreless third period, ending the game in a 7-3 win for the Oil Kings. With the loss the Broncos drop their record to 16-12-0-1 while the Oil Kings improved their record to 15-12-1-1.

Next up for the Broncos, a late afternoon game in Calgary against the Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck-drop is 5 PM ST.

