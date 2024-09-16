San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to Del Mar
September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's Chrome Ball is making its way to the city of Del Mar on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Every stop of the Chrome Ball Tour is completely free to all attendees and promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game, foster community spirit and showcase the dynamic essence of San Diego.
The artwork was created by local Del Mar Artist, Jordan Stark. Limited edition t-shirts of this art will be available to purchase exclusively first at the tour stop on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the SDFC Merch Truck.
San Marcos Event Details
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Location: O'Brien Hall, Del Mar Fairgrounds
Time: 9am - 2pm
Merch Truck
6v6 Soccer Tournaments with cash and merch prizes
Mens
Womens
Youth 11/12
Youth 13/14
