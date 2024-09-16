Djordje Mihailovic Collects Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor Following Two-Assist Performance against Portland

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Djordje Mihailovic has lifted the Rapids to another home win and their 15th Team of the Matchday honor of the season with his two-assist performance against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Designated Player played a full 90 minutes in the clash with the Western Conference foe, posting the two assists, six chances created in the final third and his fourth and fifth goal contributions in the last three games.

Mihailovic and the Rapids attack got the ball rolling early on a Jonathan Lewis goal in the 14th minute to lead Portland. After receiving a pass from fellow midfielder Cole Bassett at the top of the key, Mihailovic slotted a short ball to Calvin Harris running into the box. Harris' quick touch in the congested area bounced off Mihailovic again before finding the feet of Lewis, whose quick turn and shot found the opening goal at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Mihailovic struck again in the 71st minute when he stepped up to take a free kick outside the top right of the box. His curling strike found the head of Rafael Navarro, pushing through Portland defenders and crashing the six, to mark Mihailovic's 12th assist and Navarro's 14th goal of the season.

"We've talked about all year how good we are on set pieces," said Mihailovic after the game. "Set pieces are going to win you about 20 points a season alone. I was happy that I was able to put the ball in the best spot possible on that free kick, and Rafa [Navarro] did the rest."

Having recently joined the league's front-runners with 10 goals and 10 assists on the season, the contribution to Lewis' and Navarro's goals moved him further into the Rapids' recordbooks. Mihailovic is now tied with Jack Price, Omar Cummings and Terry Cooke for the third-most assists in a single regular season in club history.

This is the midfielder's fifth Team of the Matchday honor of 2024 and has now recorded multiple goal contributions in five matches this season.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 32

F: Luis Suárez (MIA), Dejan Joveljić (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Riqui Puig (LA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Caden Clark (MTL)

D: Rafael Santos (ORL), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)

Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Jalen Neal (LA), Jordi Alba (MIA), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Amine Bassi (HOU), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Facundo Torres (ORL), Georgios Koutsias (CHI)

