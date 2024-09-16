Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Benjamin Cremaschi to Contract Extension

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy Product and Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to a contract extension through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2028. The Key Biscayne, Florida native is currently in his second MLS season with the Club after initially signing his first professional contract and becoming the fifth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team in November 2022.

"Benja is a great homegrown success story for our development pathway, and we are thrilled to further our mutual commitment in the years to come. His future is extremely bright and we're looking forward to his continued contributions to Inter Miami CF," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

"It feels good to sign this contract, knowing I'll be staying at Inter Miami, it's a huge accomplishment...I'm just happy to continue to represent this city," said Cremaschi. "Everything has helped me, from the Academy, to Inter Miami CF II, to the First Team. I'm obviously going to work hard on the field for myself and the people around me, for this city, to inspire more kids like me."

Cremaschi, 19, joined Inter Miami in August 2021 and rapidly ascended through the ranks. The midfielder then quickly established himself as an important player for the First Team in his first seasons as a professional, making 59 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and nine assists. Notably, he helped Inter Miami clinch the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy to win the Club's historic first title, contributing a goal and an assist in the process.

Upon initially joining Inter Miami, Cremaschi starred at the U-17 level, where he helped guide the team to the GA Cup semifinal and earned an MLS NEXT All-Star nod; in the All-Star game, Cremaschi scored an equalizing goal en route to a victory for the East. The midfielder also excelled at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Inter Miami CF II, making his professional debut and going on to tally five goals and one assist in just 743 minutes of play across 13 appearances, eight of them starts.

Cremaschi's rapid rise also saw him garner attention on the international stage, initially starring at the youth levels prior to making his full debut for the USMNT senior side in September 2023. Notably, by making his USMNT debut he became the first player to complete the player development pathway from MLS NEXT, to MLS NEXT Pro, to MLS and subsequently debuting at the senior level with the USMNT. The Homegrown midfielder has also gained experience representing his country at several major tournaments, including being the youngest member on the USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and being key in the U-19 MYNT Slovenia Nations Cup triumph in September 2022.

