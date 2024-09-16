Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 29

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 32 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Notably, Messi earns his fourth POTM award this regular season.

Messi was voted Player of the Matchday following a brace and an assist in the team's 3-1 win against Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium on Saturday in what was his first MLS appearance since June 1. With his three goal contributions in his 19th career MLS regular season match, our Club captain surpassed Sebastian Giovinco (29 games) as the fastest player in MLS history to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists - accomplishing the feat in 10 fewer games. Messi has 28 goal contributions (14 goals, 14 assists) during the 2024 regular season, which is tied for the third most in the league, despite only playing 1,125 minutes. His 1.12 goals per 90 minutes is the best mark in MLS among qualifying players.

With the win fuelled by Messi's brilliant performance, Inter Miami joined 2015 D.C. United as the only clubs in league history to win eight regular season matches in a single season after conceding the first goal of a game (excluding the shootout era). The Herons also became the fourth club in MLS history to surpass the 60 points mark within the first 28 games of a single season.

The Argentine leveled the score in the 26th minute after skipping by his defender before firing a low shot past the goalkeeper into the net. He then went on to score the game-winning goal just four minutes later, as he poked home a cross from Jordi Alba inside the box. Messi put a bow on the night as he turned provider to Luis Suárez, teeing up the Uruguayan for his 17th goal of the season to make it 3-1.

This is the fourth time Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra this season (Matchdays 9, 11, and 12), becoming the first player to do so since LAFC's Carlos Vela (six) in 2019. Messi's honor is the seventh by a Miami player this season, alongside the three earned by Luis Suárez (Matchdays 3, 5, and 29).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

