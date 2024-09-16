Sporting KC Weekly

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After back-to-back road matches, Sporting Kansas City returns home to host a pair of Western Conference match-ups at Children's Mercy Park this week. Sporting Kansas City will first welcome the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday for the club's annual Kick Childhood Cancer celebration before taking on Minnesota United FC this Saturday on a night that will feature Special Olympics Unified Teams from both clubs taking the pitch following the match.

Tickets for SKCvCOL and SKCvMIN are available to purchase online via SeatGeek. Both fixtures will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including watch parties at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

In conjunction with this week's Kick Childhood Cancer festivities during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, fans can bid on The Victory Project Match Day Auction until 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. The auction features one-of-a-kind experiences and team-signed memorabilia with all proceeds benefitting The Victory Project in its mission to enhance and enrich the lives of children with cancer.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:58 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLSFS (exclusions apply) as part of MLS Jersey Week, including Sporting Kansas City's new 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer and/or Hispanic Heritage pre-match tops.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Sporting's showdown with the Seattle Sounders and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend in Texas. The U-14s, U-15s, U-16s and U-18s will take on FC Dallas on Saturday morning before playing the Dallas Hornets in a doubleheader on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

After a dramatic 1-0 victory on the road at Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against MNUFC2 at 5 p.m. CT this Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City. Tickets are available online via SeatGeek and the Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans also can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.