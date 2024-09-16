Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen (left) and midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen (left) and midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (12-9-7, 43 points) began its pivotal three-match homestand with a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City (7-14-7, 28 points) on Sunday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jackson Ragen and Paul Rothrock scored for the hosts, while Stefan Frei moved into sole position of second place in MLS history with his 113th career regular-season shutout. Brian Schmetzer's side has a quick turnaround before hosting the San Jose Earthquakes in a midweek match on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green conclude the homestand on Saturday, September 28 against Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

After defeating Columbus 4-0 last weekend and earning another three points today at Lumen Field, Seattle has won back-to-back matches and is firmly entrenched in the battle for postseason positioning. Brian Schmetzer's side currently occupies fifth place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, just one point behind fourth-place Real Salt Lake and third-place Colorado. The top nine teams in the West qualify for postseason play, with the top four earning homefield advantage.

In the race for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sounders FC has five matches remaining in the regular season, with three of those contests at Lumen Field. All remaining games are against Western Conference opposition. Sounders FC continues its current three-match homestand on Wednesday, September 18 vs. San Jose at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT).

Today's victory moves Sounders FC's all-time record against Sporting Kansas City to 13-12-4 in regular-season play.

Seattle is now 7-2-5 at Lumen Field in 2024.

Jackson Ragen's match-opening goal in the 19th minute of play was his fourth strike across all competitions in 2024 (three in the MLS regular-season, one in Leagues Cup play). Before this season, the Seattle native had not previously scored for the Rave Green.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 40th minute gives him six tallies on the season across competitions, three of which have been scored in MLS (one goal in U.S. Open Cup play, two in Leagues Cup).

Jordan Morris was credited with the primary assist on Rothrock's goal, good for his third of 2024 and the 28th assist of his career in regular-season play.

Albert Rusnák earned his 13th assist of the 2024 regular season on Rothrock's goal, also good for his 16th helper across all competitions. The Slovakian continues to lead the team in assists this season, and he's now just three shy of Nico Lodeiro's MLS single-season club record (16 assists in 2018).

Rusnák is now just one assist shy of his single-season record. He amassed 14 assists in 2017 while playing for Real Salt Lake. This season marks the third time in his career that he's reached double-digit assists in a single campaign.

Stefan Frei made his return to Sounders FC's goal following a head injury suffered against Portland on August 31, good for his 24th start of 2024.

Frei's clean-sheet was historic on Sunday afternoon, giving him 113 regular-season shutouts, good for sole possession of second place all-time in MLS history. Previously, Frei was tied with longtime MLS stalwart Kevin Hartman for second on the list with 112 shutouts. Longtime RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando leads the pack with 154 all-time shutouts.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Sporting Kansas City 0

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 31,898

Weather: 64 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen 19'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák) 40'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 29'

SKC - Dániel Sallói (caution) 37'

SKC - Zorhan Bassong (caution) 46'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting (Jonathan Bell 66'); Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 77'); Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 85'), Georgi Minoungou (Pedro de la Vega 66'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú, Raúl Ruidíaz

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 9

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 1

Sporting Kansas City - Tim Melia; Tim Leibold, Robert Voloder, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton; Zorhan Bassong (Memo Rodríguez 58'), Rémi Walter; Dániel Sallói (Alenis Vargas 80'), Erik Thommy, Johnny Russell (Stephen Afrifa 58'); Alan Pulido (William Agada 58')

Substitutes not used: John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Danny Flores, Robert Castellanos

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 2

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2024

Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.