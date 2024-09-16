LAFC Re-Signs Forward Carlos Vela

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed club legend Carlos Vela through the 2024 season with a club option through 2025.

The 2019 MLS MVP and current league record holder for most goals scored in a season, Vela returns to LAFC as one of the most decorated players in MLS history and the club's all-time leader in games played (152), minutes (11,194), goals (78) and assists (59).

"Carlos has played such an instrumental role in the success we have enjoyed at LAFC both on and off the field," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "He means so much to our club, our fans and our city. It was important to everyone involved to have him return to LAFC, and we are thrilled that he will be back in Black & Gold."

Vela, 35, joined LAFC as the first Designated Player in club history when he signed as a Designated Player in August 2017 ahead of LAFC's inaugural 2018 season. He last appeared for LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Final on Dec. 9, 2023.

"Los Angeles and the LAFC fans are very important to me and my family," Vela said. "LAFC is a special club, and I am proud of what we have built here. I am excited to return to LAFC and try to help the team achieve great things in any way that I can."

The Mexican international has reserved his place in LAFC and MLS history with scintillating, record-setting performances throughout his career. A four-time MLS All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), and three-time MLS Best XI selection (2018, 2019, 2022), Vela led LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shields, and an MLS-record two appearances in the Concacaf Champions League Final (2020, 2023). He has recorded a goal or an assist in seven of LAFC's 12 MLS Cup Playoff games.

"Carlos is important to the entire LAFC community," LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "We simply would not be who we are without him. On behalf of our ownership group, I am honored to welcome Carlos and his family back to LAFC."

One of just 13 players in MLS history to record at least 75 goals and 50 assists, Vela is the only player to do it in just six seasons. In 2022 he became the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions (goals plus assists) when he accomplished the feat in just 98 games.

Vela helped LAFC enjoy a historic 2023 season, playing in a career-high 34 regular-season matches and appearing in 48 games in all competitions, recording a total of 14 goals and 12 assists.

His record-breaking 2019 MVP season remains one of the best single-season performances in league history, establishing a new MLS record with 34 regular-season goals and 49 total goal contributions. His 1.10 goals per game scoring average in 2019 also remains an MLS record.

The Cancun, Mexico, native was a key contributor to the Mexican National Team, playing in the 2010 and 2018 World Cup, and appearing in 72 total games, scoring 19 goals.

Prior to signing with LAFC in 2017, Vela played in the Spanish top division with Real Sociedad from 2011-2017, making over 200 career appearances in all competitions and scoring 72 goals. He began his career with Arsenal of the English Premier League in 2005 and appeared with Salamanca (Spain - Segunda Division), Osasuna (Spain - La Liga) and West Bromwich Albion (English Premier League) before transferring officially to Real Sociedad in 2012. Vela was the Real Sociedad Player of the Year in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

CARLOS VELA CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

MLS Cup Champion: 2022

MLS Supporters' Shield Winner: 2019, 2022

MLS Best XI: 2018, 2019, 2022

MLS All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

MLS Golden Boot: 2019

MLS Records:

Most goals by one player in a single season (34, 2019)

Most combined goals and assists by one player in a single season (49, 2019)

Highest goals per game average in a single season (1.10, 2019)

Fastest player to score 20 goals in a single season (20 goals in 21 games, 2019)

Most goals scored by a Mexican player in MLS.

Fastest player in MLS history with 75+ goals and 50+ assists

Concacaf Champions League Best XI: 2020, 2023

TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs forward Carlos Vela through 2024 with a club option through 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.