Injury Update: David Martínez
September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for defender David Martínez.
Martínez has suffered a right adductor strain, and will be assessed as he recovers, determining his return-to-play timetable.
