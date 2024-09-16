Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced that the club is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month - which runs from September 15 to October 15 each year - with a host of community-focused events throughout Washington, as well as a variety of matchday activations ahead of the club's fixture against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

This year, Sounders FC is teaming-up with the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Sea Mar Community Health Clinics, KEXP and Intentionalist to provide a handful of activities in recognition to the Latinx community. The annual celebration aligns with the Rave Green's ongoing commitment to fighting racism and social justice, with its dedication to amplify the voices of Latinx community experts and leaders while investing in youth and supporting Latinx-owned local small businesses.

As Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its celebration this month, the club recognizes the complexity of the language used. As a club, Sounders FC is committed to supporting individuals of all backgrounds and have chosen to use the term Latinx to foster the most inclusive environment for all. By using this gender-inclusive language, the club reaffirms its position as a proud ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, supporting those who do not identify within the gender binary and acknowledging the intersectional identities held by the Sounders community. Though this is the language the club feels aligns most with its values as an organization, Sounders FC encourages folks to identify in whichever ways feel most true to themselves. The club looks forward to celebrating the diversity of culture and heritage within the Latinx community this Latinx Heritage Month.

A full list of this year's Latinx Heritage Month celebrations is included below.

SEA MAR FIESTAS PATRIAS AT SEATTLE CENTER - SEPTEMBER 14

Seattle Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation, alongside Seattle Reign FC, kicked off their annual Latinx Heritage Month celebrations at Sea Mar's Fiestas Patrias on September 14 at Seattle Center. The event - hosted in collaboration with Sea Mar Community Health Clinics - included a variety of onsite entertainment such as a soccer clinic for youth ages 3-12, a soccer ball giveaway for youth attendees, street team activations and more.

Additionally, those in attendance were able to take advantage of special ticket offers to attend the club's match against Houston Dynamo FC on September 28, as well as Reign FC's Latinx Heritage Match vs. Bay FC on September 29, with both matches taking place at Lumen Field in Seattle.

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD PEDRO DE LA VEGA LIVE ON KEXP - SEPTEMBER 16

Don't miss Sounders FC Argentinian player Pedro de la Vega in a live interview in Aquí y Ahora with Albina Cabrera, the special KEXPÃÂ´s programming for Latinx Heritage Month. This year's edition includes special on-air programming all day long, focusing on the local community in the PNW. Pedro will be live on KEXP on Monday, September 16 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. PT. Fans can tune in on FM radio 90.3 and online through www.KEXP.org.

MATCHDAY ACTIVATIONS - SEPTEMBER 28

On Saturday, September 28, as Sounders FC hosts Houston Dynamo FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, the club is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Fans can expect to see the First Team wearing a bold new Latinx Heritage pre-match top, which will be worn by each MLS club at matches throughout the month. The match on September 28 kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets to attend the club's match vs. Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 can be purchased HERE. In addition - and as part of the club's fan appreciation match - those interested in attending the game can unlock a special ticket offer to receive an exclusive hat to commemorate Latinx Heritage Month along with their purchase.

The team's special Latinx Heritage Month pre-match tops will be auctioned to benefit RAVE Foundation's programs serving largely Latinx communities. In addition to player-worn pre-match tops, the auction will feature special items from Sounders FC's Latinx-identifying players including life-sized cut outs, autographed items and exclusive experiences. Although items will be displayed in person at the match, online bidding for the auction will be live by Friday, September 20 at www.sounders.givesmart.com.

Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation are hosting another Pro Sports Career Panel, this time serving Latinx-identifying high school students from Sea Mar's Latino/a Educational Achievement Project (LEAP). Scheduled to take place before kickoff at Lumen Field, the panel provides attendees insight into diverse career pathways and features Sounders FC Latinx-identifying employees as well as the Head Consul of Mexico in Seattle Héctor Iván Godoy Priske. The students also have the chance to attend the club's home match at the conclusion of the panel.

In the North Plaza, fans will be entertained by KEXP radio personality and host Albina Cabrera serving as celebrity DJ. Albina hosts KEXP's popular Monday night Latin American music program, El Sonido, where she shares the diverse world of Latin music and culture from South, Central and North America, as well as Spain and the rest of the globe.

As the club continues its partnership with Intentionalist, fans can expect Latinx-owned food trucks to be onsite in the North Plaza serving a variety of delicious fare. In addition to Lumen Field's wide-ranging concessions, refreshments can be purchased at rotating matchday Latinx-owned food trucks from September 15 through October 15.

The Latinx-owned food trucks selection for Saturday, September 15 included El Cabrito, offering made-from-scratch Oaxacan recipes and T'Juana Tacos, serving elevated, traditional Mexican street food. On Wednesday, September 18, fans can enjoy delicious food from The Little Chicken Burger, famous for having one of the best burgers and chicken sandwiches in town, in addition to Now Make Me a Sandwich, a mobile food truck that serves delicious sandwiches inspired by cuisine all over the world, including grilled cheese, house reubens, po-boys, tortas and more. Mexican food truck El Cabrito is back on September 28 alongside MexiCuban, a local restaurant that combines Mexican and Cuban cuisines to create a fusion of flavors representing both cultures.

To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

SPEND LIKE IT MATTERS AT LATINX-OWNED BUSINESSES

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, Sounders FC is excited to partner with Intentionalist and Seattle's professional sports teams - Seattle Reign FC, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Storm - to reward fans who #SpendLIkeItMatters at Latinx-owned businesses from September 15 through October 15. As part of this joint initiative, fans can upload their receipts from Latinx-owned small businesses for the chance to win fun prizes. Every uploaded receipt is an entry to win; the more entries, the more chances for fans to win.

KURTZMAN PARK AND HIGHLAND PARK OPENING CEREMONY - SEPTEMBER 29

As the Rave Green continue their effort to invest in the Latinx community, the club and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation conclude the first stage of RAVE's 26 Fields by 2026 initiative with the construction of two brand-new soccer courts at Kurtzman Park and Highland Park on Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT in Pasco, Washington. The construction at Kurtzman was completed in collaboration with American Family Insurance, SeattleFWC26 and the City of Pasco. The soccer court at Highland Park was possible thanks to funding partners Delta Air Lines and SeattleFWC26.

Both parks will have freshly painted blue and green courts and feature goals and fencing around 50-foot-wide converted basketball courts. Additionally, the event - happening at Kurtzman Park - includes a giveaway of 250 soccer balls courtesy of RAVE Foundation.

Pasco was selected in part because of community interest and demand for soccer in the city's underserved areas, including East Pasco, where Kurtzman and Highland parks are located. Soccer is culturally important to the Latinx community in Pasco and the Tri-Cities, with nearly 55% of Franklin County's population identifying as Hispanic or Latino.

