Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey and forward Amine Bassi were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday roster for Matchday 32, the league announced today. The selections mark Dorsey's third this season and Bassi's second.

The Dynamo earned three points in their 4-1 victory over Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake on Saturday night in a match that included goals from Bassi, Dorsey, midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk and midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla.

Bassi opened the scoring in the 27th minute when a loose ball in the box fell to the forward, who fired the half volley shot into the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Bassi was an attacking threat throughout the match, leading the team with four chances created and 16 accurate passes in the final third.

Dorsey then doubled Houston's lead in first-half stoppage time when Dynamo captain Héctor Herrera poked a ball into the box from the left side, and the defender redirected the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Dorsey (Matchday 13, 28 and 32) and Bassi (Matchday 17 and 32) are one of 15 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Herrera (Matchday 13, 18 and 31), Ezequiel Ponce (Matchday 30), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7, 20 and 30), Daniel Steres (Matchday 27), Steve Clark (Matchday 23), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston will close a three-match homestand versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC this Wednesday, Sept. 18, before traveling to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets for Wednesday's match is available.

