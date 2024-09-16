Messi, Suárez and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 32 of the 2024 regular season. The three players feature in the TOTM following their influential roles in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.

Messi, who made his first MLS appearance since June 1, is part of the starting XI and registers his ninth TOTM selection this regular season after recording a brace and an assist and making MLS history in the home win over the Union. With the brace and assist on the night, the Argentine ace took his tally this regular season to 14 goals and 14 assists, and made further MLS history; our Club captain became the fastest player in MLS history to produce 15 goals and 15 assists, doing so in his first 19 MLS appearances to break the previous record by 10 games (Sebastian Giovinco, 29 games).

Suárez, meanwhile, features in the starting lineup and earns TOTM honors for the sixth time this regular season. The Uruguayan marksman had a stellar performance, assisting Messi's first goal of the match and rounding out the win with a third goal for Inter Miami deep into stoppage time. Suárez's strike saw him establish a new Club record, with his 17th goal this campaign breaking the previous record established by Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goals for an Inter Miami player in a single MLS regular season (16 goals in 2022). He now totals 17 goals and is tied for second amongst the top scorers this regular season, while also contributing six assists this campaign.

Left back Jordi Alba features on the TOTM as a substitute and earns his fifth nomination of the season. Alba had another stellar appearance both on defensive and offensive duty. Notably, the speedy played a major role in each play leading up to Inter Miami's goals in the win, registering an assist and two secondary assists on the night to take his tally for the regular season to 11 and moved up to third amongst the team top assist providers this MLS season.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright

Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 32: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

