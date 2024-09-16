Atlanta United Releases "MARTA Collection" Retail Line

ATLANTA -Atlanta United today announced the "MARTA Collection," the first custom retail collaboration between Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and a professional sports organization. The collection, which includes a t-shirt, sweatshirt, hat, and scarf, merges soccer-inspired designs with key brand elements from both the team and MARTA. All items can be purchased now online and at the club's Team Store at Atlantic Station. The collection will be available at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Team Store starting Wednesday, Sept. 18 during the club's match against Inter Miami CF (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

"This collaboration brings together two iconic Atlanta institutions in a way that celebrates the city's culture, creativity and passion for soccer," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "The MARTA Collection allows people to proudly showcase their love for both Atlanta United and the transit system that connects our city and helps fuel our incredible matchday energy."

Featured prominently as the primary design throughout the collection is the club's abbreviation of "atlutd" stylized in MARTA's classic lowercase font positioned next to the transit system's iconic blue, yellow and orange stripes. The back of the sweatshirt showcases a soccer ball bulging a net while the threads are shaped and colored identically to MARTA's rail system map. The limited-edition, two-sided scarf is presented as a MARTA rail car with the doors painted in Atlanta United's distinguished red and black five stripes.

"MARTA has been there for Atlanta United fans since the club's founding, providing the safest, most efficient way to get to and from the match," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "We're proud to announce that now fans can show their passion for MARTA and Atlanta United through this retail partnership, the first of its kind for our transit agency. We can't wait to see our customers wearing these new hats, shirts, and scarves as they enjoy the ride on MARTA."

