FC Cincinnati Meet Minnesota United FC for Midweek Matchup
September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati head to Allianz Field to take on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, September 18. Kickoff from Saint Paul is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.
HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MINvCIN on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT)
Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530
Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 97.7 FM
FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android
WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP
Wednesday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin will have the call in English while Alejandro Figueredo and Jaime Macias will have the call in Spanish.
Sign up for MLS Season Pass (Get MLS Season Pass for $9.99 the rest of the season)
LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH
Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. The Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media will feature Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey on the call on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.
FC Cincinnati's matches are now available in Spanish over the radio with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM now as the Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati. Gustavo Luques and José Romero will be on the call on La Mega 97.7 FM.
FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.
HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER
Fans are encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program now includes 64 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2024 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.
For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Pub-Partners.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP
Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2024
- FC Cincinnati Meet Minnesota United FC for Midweek Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Messi, Suárez and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Djordje Mihailovic Collects Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor Following Two-Assist Performance against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Five Points: Capital Gains - New York City FC
- LAFC Re-Signs Forward Carlos Vela - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to Del Mar - San Diego FC
- Atlanta United Releases "MARTA Collection" Retail Line - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Benjamin Cremaschi to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Meet Minnesota United FC for Midweek Matchup
- FC Cincinnati Earn Important Result in Hell Is Real Draw, But Future Goals Overshadow Any Celebration
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- FC Cincinnati Versus Columbus Crew Ends Scoreless
- Sparked by Team Defense, FC Cincinnati Earn Nil-Nil Hell Is Real Draw