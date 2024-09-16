FC Cincinnati Meet Minnesota United FC for Midweek Matchup

September 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati head to Allianz Field to take on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, September 18. Kickoff from Saint Paul is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MINvCIN on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT)

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 97.7 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP

Wednesday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin will have the call in English while Alejandro Figueredo and Jaime Macias will have the call in Spanish.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass (Get MLS Season Pass for $9.99 the rest of the season)

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. The Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media will feature Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey on the call on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

FC Cincinnati's matches are now available in Spanish over the radio with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM now as the Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati. Gustavo Luques and José Romero will be on the call on La Mega 97.7 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans are encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program now includes 64 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2024 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Pub-Partners.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

