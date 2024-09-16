LA Galaxy Weekly

September 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES (Monday, Sept. 16 2024) - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first travel to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before returning home to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Wednesday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-13-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-11-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, LA earned a 3-2 win over Portland on July 20. In 14 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against the Timbers at Providence Park, the Galaxy hold a 4-7-4 record. LA holds a 1-0-1 record (3 GF, 1 GA) in its last two matches played at Providence Park dating back to April 3, 2022. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last seven regular-season matches played against the Timbers (4-0-3; 16 GF, 9 GA) dating back to July 30, 2021.

Galaxy's Run Of Form

Through 29 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-6-7 record (57 GF, 40 GA; 55 points) and were the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-2 win over LAFC at home on Sept. 14. In their last five league matches played dating back to July 17, the Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-0 (13 GF, 8 GA). In 14 regular-season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 11-0-3 (36 GF, 19 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won nine consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (9-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 25-11 during that span. In 15 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has recorded 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists). Riqui Puig has totaled 15 goal contributions (7 goals, 8 assists) in 12 league matches played at DHSP this season, while Dejan Joveljić has notched eight goals and three assists in 11 matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday's match marks the 36th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 16-12-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 15-11-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver this season, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 victory against the Whitecaps at BC Place on April 13. In 17 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 10-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played against the Whitecaps (2-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.

