Sacramento Erupts for 17 in Decisive Win over Albuquerque

River Cats 17 (13-12), Isotopes 7 (15-11) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Despite the large margin of victory for Sacramento, the Isotopes offense plated seven runs on the evening ... Pat Valaika led the way at the plate, connecting on two solo home runs. Valaika has now hit six home runs in seven Triple-A games ... Isotopes starting pitcher Ryan Castellani hit a two-run home run in his first Triple-A at bat. The long ball was the first of his professional career ... Drew Weeks also knocked in two runs, finishing the game 2-for-4.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Casetellani took the loss after allowing eight earned runs over his 4.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out five, walked two and surrendered four home runs ... Reliever Mitch Horacek yielded eight runs on nine hits over his 1.1 innings of work ... Yency Almonte, Jesus Tinoco and Matt Pierpont combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes finished April with 51 home runs, tied for the most ever in a single month in club history (Aug. 2007) ... Sacramento's 17 runs were the most scored against the Isotopes since New Orleans put up 18 against Albuquerque on Aug. 4, 2018 ... River Cats outfielder Mike Gerber had four RBI in the fifth inning ... Sacramento brought 13 batters to the plate in its nine-run fifth inning.

ON DECK: Sacramento River Cats vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. - Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: River Cats: TBA, Isotopes: RHP Nelson Gonzalez (1-0, 5.02)

