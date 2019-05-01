Miscues Help Memphis End Baby Cakes' Win Streak

Anthony Shew pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, and the Memphis Redbirds capitalized on sloppy defense by the New Orleans Baby Cakes to take a 5-1 win on Wednesday night.

The 'Cakes came up short in their attempt at winning six straight home games for the first time since August 2013.

Shew and New Orleans starter Elieser Hernandez engaged in a scoreless pitchers duel for the first five innings until the first Baby Cakes miscue helped the Redbirds dent the scoreboard in the sixth. With two outs, Lane Thomas lifted a high fly ball to center field which Monte Harrison was unable to locate in the twilight, and the ball fell short of the warning track for an RBI triple.

Max Schrock followed with a single to left to double the Memphis lead to 2-0.

New Orleans got within a run on Deven Marrero's RBI double in the seventh, and two hitless innings of relief by Kyle Keller kept the 'Cakes in striking range until the ninth, when the defense unraveled for three errors leading to three Redbirds runs. Tommy Edman delivered a pinch hit RBI double in the rally.

Matt Snyder extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the bottom of the ninth, but was thrown out attempting to stretch it to a double. Marrero had two of the Baby Cakes' other five hits.

Shew (1-0) allowed three hits and a walk and struck out four to win his first start at Triple-A, after posting a 1.93 ERA in five starts at Double-A Springfield.

Hernandez (0-1) was dealt the hard-luck loss despite a season-high nine strikeouts after scattering two runs and seven hits in six innings.

The Baby Cakes go for the series win in the finale of the four-game set on Thursday at 7 p.m.

