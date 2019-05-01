Game Notes vs. LV

Today's Game: The Aces will send righty Taylor Clarke to hill looking to win their sixth game in seven tries, by far their hottest stretch of 2019. Clarke leads the Aces in wins from a starter with two. Last time out, he threw 5.1 innings allowing nine hits and five runs against Fresno. Not his best outing, but a win is a win. He will face off against Las Vegas' Daniel Mengden. The righty sports a Rollie Fingers-esque mustache to go along with a fastball topping out in the mid-90s. This season he has pitched well going 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He has some showtime with the Oakland Athletics compiling a 12-17 career MLB record with a 4.64 ERA from 2016 through 2018.

Clarkey: With a win, Taylor Clarke will earn his 40th career Minor League victory tonight. His most wins in a season came in 2018 when he won 13 for the Reno Aces. His next high came in 2017 when he compiled nine wins and a 2.91 ERA with Double-A Jackson. Over his career he is 39-27 with a 3.58 ERA and a .242 batting average against. He made his MLB debut on April 20, 2019 throwing three scoreless innings for the Diamondbacks and picking up a save against the Chicago Cubs.

Stay Hot, Kid: Auburn, New York native Tim Locastro has been tearing it up for the Aces lately. He is currently on a seven-game hit streak. Over that time he is 15-for-29 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and 10 runs scored. He also has a three home run game to his name during the streak and two leadoff big flies. In 11 at-bats with the D-backs in 2019, he is 4-for-11 with four runs scored.

Team-leader: After his four strikeout performance on Tuesday, left-handed reliever Alex Young leads the Reno Aces in strikeouts with 22. He's thrown 18.1 innings this season and has four appearances with 4+ strikeouts. Right-handed starter, Taylor Widener, is second on the team with 20 strikeouts over 23.1 innings pitched.

What's That Song?: With the recent success at Greater Nevada Field, you may have noticed the Aces new "victory song". After each victory, the club has been playing, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," by Panic! at the Disco. The song sports a catchy chorus shouting out yours truly, or we'd like to think that. The chorus sings, "Hey look ma, I made it. Everything is coming up Aces, Aces!" Recent awards for Panic! at the Disco included a 2017 Grammy nomination for Top Rock Album in "Death of a Bachelor," 2018 Alternative Artist of the Year by American Music Awards and 2019 Alternative Rock Song of the Year for "High Hopes" by IHeartRadio.

Diamondbacks MLB Record: With their 124 extra-base hit tallied yesterday against the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks set a new National League record for XBH in April. Outfielder David Peralta leads the D-backs with 18 (13 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR). 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP, Christian Walker, has 17 of his own (10 2B, 7 HR). 2018 All-PCL selection Ildemaro Vargas has three doubles and one home run this season.

D-backs vs. Yankees: The Arizona Diamondbacks will go for a two-game sweep today over the New York Yankees. The matchup holds some lore for the Diamondbacks' franchise. You may remember the Diamondbacks' only World Series championship came back in 2001 over the New York Yankees. The series went to seven games and was capped off by a walk-off single by outfielder Luis Gonzalez. The Diamondbacks tied the Milwaukee Bucks (1970-1971) as the quickest professional franchise out of America's four major sports to win a title. It took them just three years as they played their first game in 1998.

