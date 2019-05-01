Round Rock Sweeps Wednesday Doubleheader

Oklahoma City - The Round Rock Express swept both games of a Wednesday doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The two teams opened their series Wednesday morning after the first two scheduled games of the series were postponed due to rain.

Round Rock won the first game, 12-5, and won the second game, 9-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 9,929 to take a 2-0 lead in the first series of the season between the PCL American Southern Division teams.

The Express (15-10) came back to win the first game of the day after the Dodgers had built a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Oklahoma City (8-17) used back-to-back RBI triples by Will Smith and Edwin RÃ-os to put the Dodgers in front, 2-0. Paulo Orlando's RBI double boosted the Dodgers to a three-run advantage before Oklahoma City added another run on a wild pitch by Express starting pitcher Akeem Bostick prior to an out being recorded. Angelo Mora grounded into a double play later in the inning allowing another run to score for a 5-0 lead.

But Round Rock stormed back, scoring six runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-5 lead.

The Express loaded the bases with none out in the top of the third inning and Derek Fisher connected on a two-run single to cut Oklahoma City's lead to three runs. Myles Straw, Yordan Alvarez and Taylor Jones each followed with three straight RBI singles to knot the game at 5-5. Round Rock went on to load the bases again, still with none out, and Drew Ferguson drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Express a 6-5 advantage.

The Express led off the fourth inning with a solo homer by Fisher and Alvarez later added a RBI double for an 8-5 lead. A two-run single by Ferguson pushed Round Rock's lead to 10-5.

RBI doubles by Alvarez in the fifth inning and Alex De Goti in the sixth inning boosted Round Rock's lead to 12-5.

Round Rock outhit the Dodgers, 14-4, in the game, as Alvarez went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Fisher finished the game with three hits for the Express.

Orlando went 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored to lead Oklahoma City in the first game.

Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Holmes (0-3) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs and six hits over 2.0 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

Bostick (2-0) picked up the win, allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

In Game 2, the Express quickly grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first inning, tying the most runs allowed by the Dodgers in an inning this season.

Round Rock loaded the bases with no outs after drawing three straight walks to open the game. Alvarez followed with a RBI single. The Express then added runs on an error and a sacrifice fly before Alex De Goti connected on a grand slam for a 7-0 lead. The grand slam was the second allowed by the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

Ri-os' RBI single in the bottom of the first inning brought home the first run of Game 2 for Oklahoma City.

Alvarez connected on a two-run homer into the Dodgers bullpen in left field to push the Round Rock lead to 9-1 in the second inning.

The Dodgers scored two runs in the fifth inning on three straight hits. Orlando doubled before Mora followed with a RBI triple and Errol Robinson added a RBI single to cut the Express lead to 9-3.

Round Rock outhit OKC, 10-6, in Game 2 as Mora finished with two of the Dodgers' hits in the game.

Express starting pitcher Ryan Hartman (3-0) got the win for Round Rock, allowing three runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

DeFratus (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) over one-third of an inning with four walks. He was ejected by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso in the first inning.

With Wednesday's losses, the Dodgers have now dropped 11 of their last 13 games and are now 4-10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

