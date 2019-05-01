Tacos crumble to Chihuahuas 7-5 Tuesday night

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The El Paso Chihuahuas (18-7) took a bite out of the Fresno Tacos (11-14) 7-5 Tuesday night. El Paso lengthened their winning streak to 11 games (a franchise record) while Fresno dropped their sixth in a row. Collin Cowgill and Yadiel Hernandez powered the Taco offense. Cowgill pummeled two solo shots, one in the first and the other in the ninth. Yadiel Hernandez also homered in the first, his seventh of the year. He extended the current team-high hit streak to seven games and added his third big fly in the last two evenings. Jose Marmolejos notched two hits while Andrew Stevenson and Henderson Alvarez recorded RBI.

Jason Vosler provided the Chihuahuas with some pop of his own. Vosler whacked two longballs, giving him five on the season. Michael Gettys also went deep in the contest. His clout highlighted a three-run fifth. The 4-5-6 part of the El Paso lineup all plated one run as well. Carlos Torres (1-1) earned the win after two innings of relief while Fernando Rodriguez secured his third save.

Henderson Alvarez (0-2) suffered the decision despite hurling six innings. He punched out five, a season-high. Jordan Mills and Tanner Rainey fanned four over two innings of bullpen action after Alvarez. Rainey struck out the side, all swinging.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- CF Collin Cowgill (2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (1-5, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-4, R)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Jason Vosler (2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Michael Gettys (2-5, HR, RBI, R, SB)

- LF Alex Dickerson (4-5, 2B, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday May 1 El Paso Chihuahuas (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. LHP Logan Allen (El Paso) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Fresno has had a player hit two home runs in five of their last six games; Brandon Snyder (4/25 at Reno), Jose Marmolejos (4/26 at Reno), Jacob Wilson (4/27 at Reno), Yadiel Hernandez (4/29 vs. El Paso) and Collin Cowgill (4/30 vs. El Paso).

The "Tacos" have won nine of their last 12 games, including their first this year, a 16-9 victory over Salt Lake on April 16. In 2018, after dropping the first two Tuesday home games, the Fresno Tacos reeled off eight consecutive wins through the end of the season. They swept their final seven Tuesday home games, and an 8-7 win over Sacramento on Thursday, July 19, on the opening night of Taco Truck Throwdown 8.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.