Rainiers and Rain Take Down Bees

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Tacoma Rainiers shutout the Salt Lake Bees 2-0 in six innings of play on Tuesday night.

After a 30-minute delay pushed back first pitch, the game was officially called at the conclusion of the sixth inning due to rain. A solo home run in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning was enough offense for the Rainiers to secure the win. The Tacoma pitching staff held Bees batters to just three hits and claimed their third shutout victory of the season. Tommy Milone (2-2) took home the win in his fifth start of the year.

Forrest Snow (0-3) was tagged with the loss after going five and two-thirds innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. Salt Lake outfielder Cesar Puello extended his hitting streak to 12 games after knocking a single in the fifth frame. The Bees fell victim to their second shutout of the month.

