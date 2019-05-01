Express Rout Dodgers in Doubleheader Sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Round Rock Express (15-10) bats came to life in a doubleheader thrashing of the Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-17) on Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The E-Train picked up a convincing 12-5 win in game one before responding with a 9-3 victory in game two. The effort marked Round Rock's first doubleheader sweep since knocking off the Iowa Cubs in a twin bill on June 30, 2016.

The first contest began precariously as Oklahoma City plated five runs before Round Rock recorded an out. SS Daniel Castro opened the bottom of the first with a walk before back-to-back RBI triples from C Will Smith and 1B Edwin Rios. After LF Kyle Garlick was hit with an Akeem Bostick pitch, RF Paulo Orlando doubled home another run. A Bostick wild pitch plated another run before Orlando raced home on a groundout, giving OKC a 5-0 lead.

Round Rock responded to the early adversity with a six-run third. DH Drew Ferguson and C Jamie Ritchie worked back-to-back walks off Dodgers starter LHP Ben Holmes. The Express then ripped off five straight RBI singles, leveling the contest at 5-5. With the bases loaded, RF Kyle Tucker worked a walk to give Round Rock their first lead of the day at 6-5.

An inning later, CF Derek Fisher led off the fourth with a solo home run to spark a four-run frame. After a Myles Straw single, 1B Yordan Alvarez doubled home another run. Tucker then advanced to first base on catcher's interference before a two-run single off the bat of Ferguson upped the gap to 10-5.

On the bump, Bostick recovered to retire 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, earning the win despite allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while punching out six in 5.0 innings. On the losing side, Holmes gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in just 2.0 innings.

Alvarez capped off a career game at the plate with his fourth base hit of the afternoon, an RBI double that scored 3B Alex De Goti, who previously jumped aboard via a walk. The final run of the afternoon came in the sixth inning as Ferguson walked prior to an RBI double courtesy of De Goti, extending the final score to 12-5.

In game two, the Express offense picked up right where it left off in game one, racing out to an immediate 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With former Round Rock RHP Justin DeFratus on the mound, the contest began with three straight walks by Straw, Fisher and 3B Jack Mayfield. Following an RBI single by Alvarez, 1B Taylor Jones worked his way aboard via a fielding error by Dodgers 3B Angelo Mora, allowing Fisher to score in the process.

Following a run-scoring sacrifice fly by 2B Nick Tanielu, DeFratus was replaced by RHP Joe Broussard, who promptly walked Ferguson before De Goti connected on his first career grand slam, extending the Express lead to 7-0 with just one out in the inning.

Oklahoma City picked up a run in the home half of the frame thanks to an RBI single by Rios, but Round Rock responded with two more runs in the second to open a 9-1 edge. Mayfield tallied his second walk of the contest before trotting home on a two-run Alvarez homer. Alvarez finished the doubleheader 6-8 with six RBI, two doubles, a home run, a walk and four runs scored.

The Dodgers final two runs of the afternoon came in the fifth inning as Orlando doubled before Mora answered with his team's third triple of the doubleheader. An ensuing Errol Robinson RBI single cut the final score to 9-3.

Express starter LHP Ryan Hartman collected his team-leading third win of the year after holding the Dodgers to three runs on five hits while striking out five in 5.0 strong innings. DeFratus suffered the loss after giving up six runs on a hit and four walks in just one-third of an inning.

Round Rock looks to keep their hot streak rolling in Thursday night's series finale in Oklahoma City. E-Train LHP Cionel Perez (0-0, 6.10) is set to start against Dodgers RHP Michael Bowden (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

