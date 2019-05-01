River Cats clobber Isotopes behind 17-run outburst

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





Albuquerque, NM. - The Sacramento River Cats (13-12) used a nine-run fifth inning barrage to bury the Albuquerque Isotopes (15-11) en route to a 17-7 victory. It was the most runs the River Cats have scored in a game since April 11, 2018 in Reno (18).

Isotopes Park has always been known for high scoring games, and Tuesday night was no exception. There were seven total home runs hit in the game, including four from the River Cats. In a game with no shortage of fantastic performances, Mike Gerber and Mac Williamson led Sacramento's offensive effort; Williamson continued his hot start to the season, belting two homers, collecting three RBIs and scoring four times. Gerber, not to be out done, smashed a homer of his own with four RBI. Seven different River Cats collected at least one RBI, while six batters contributed multi-hit efforts.

On the other side of the ball, starter Enderson Franco labored through four innings off work, allowing five runs while striking out two batters. Right-hander Olbis Parra looked great in his River Cats debut, working two scoreless innings and striking out four.

Sacramento will look to take the series lead in game three behind righty Yoanys Quiala (0-1, 4.50). Albuquerque will counter with right-hander Nelson Gonzalez (1-0, 5.02). First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- Mac Williamson and Stephen Vogt homered on back-to-back plate appearances on Tuesday night. It was the third time the River Cats have hit back-to-back home runs in 2019. Last year the Sacramento accomplished this feat six times.

- Mike Gerber tied the team-high for RBI in a game with four. He knocked in all four runs in the nine-run fifth inning: two on a home run and two more on a single up the middle.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.