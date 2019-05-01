Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (15-9) at Iowa Cubs (14-10)

Games #25 & 26/Road Games #13 & 14

Wednesday, May 1, Game One 4:38 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

Game 1: RHP Zack Brown (1-2, 3.90) vs. RHP Colin Rea (2-0, 3.97)

Game 2: RHP Burch Smith (3-0, 0.42) vs. RHP Trevor Clifton (0-0, 0.00)

A Month to Remember: Burch Smith had one of the great pitching months for the Missions since MLBAM began compiling stats in 2005. He posted a 0.42 ERA in April but fell short of the 25.0 innings pitched minimum to qualify for San Antonio's monthly leaders list. He allowed just one run in 21.1 innings of work. Among Missions pitchers that have logged at least 25.0 innings in a single month since 2005, Sean Thompson's 0.64 ERA in April 2007 is the lowest. By not pitching yesterday, Smith missed out on the opportunity to be just the second Missions pitcher since 2005 to win four games in April, which is a shortened month. Evan Scribner won four games in April 2010. Smith currently leads the PCL in ERA (0.42), is tied for first in wins (3), second in opponent batting average (.130), and third in WHIP (0.84).

Texas Two Step: San Antonio will play in its third doubleheader of the season today. The Missions are 3-1 in doubleheader games this season. On April 21 in Music City the Nashville Sounds took game one 3-1 before the Missions responded with a 5-0 victory in game two, which sparked a six game winning streak for the Missions. On April 25 the Missions swept their twin bill against Oklahoma City at Wolff Stadium with 8-3 and 6-0 wins. In those four games the Missions are batting .282 (29-for-103) and limiting opponents to a .141 average (13-for-92).

Birthday Boy: Missions Infielder Lucas Erceg turns 24 today. Erceg is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the #8 prospect in the Brewers organization. On the season he is batting .274 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI. In his MiLB career he is batting .270 with 42 home runs and 197 RBI.

Welcome Back Saladino: After getting optioned to San Antonio from the Milwauke Brewers earlier this week, Tyler Saladino was back in the starting lineup for the Missions Monday night. With the win, the Missions improved to 8-1 when Saladino is the number five hitter in the lineup. He also owns the team's longest current on-base streak at seven games.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

550 KTSA News (@ktsanews) Missions and Express revive I-35 Rivalry Series https://t.co/WXpgPI2LXO

Brandiose (@Brandiose) Just unveiled! Our good friends the @RRExpress and @missionsmilb are renewing the I-35 Rivalry Series! Winner takes home the "Traffic Cone" for the first time since the rivalry ended in 2004! http://atmilb.com/2DEe4d2

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) Star Wars Night, Cinco de Mayo, Ballapeño Bobblehead, and more coming up during the next homestand and it all starts Friday! https://atmilb.com/2Y0FrG5

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) A rivalry renewed! It's officially on, @RRExpress! https://atmilb.com/2XXFrGG

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) One week from today is Military Appreciation Night presented by Kahlig Auto Group! All active and retired military men and women can present their Military ID at the Missions ticket office and receive up to four complimentary outfield reserved tickets. [ðï¸] bit.ly/2J2Ivgz

Ballpark Digest (@BallparkDigest) The Class AAA Pacific Coast League's Round Rock Express and San Antonio Missions are renewing an old rivalry, as the clubs have announced their I-35 Rivalry Series. #sportsbiz https://ballparkdigest.com/2019/05/01/express-missions-announce-i-35-rivalry-series/

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Josh Fields exercised is out-clause and was released LHP Angel Perdomo transferred from Double-A Biloxi to San Antonio

