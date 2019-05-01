Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-17) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (11-14)

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #26: Nashville Sounds (8-17) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (11-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (0-0, 7.53) vs. RHP Josh Staumont (0-1, 3.09)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

From the Notes

Davidson Sits at the Royal Table: First baseman Matt Davidson has had his way with Kansas City Royals pitching over the last two seasons. In the first two games against the Royals affiliate this year, Davidson is hitting .429 (3-for-7) with 2 runs, 2 home runs and 3 RBI. In 2018, Davidson played in 12 games against the Royals when he was with the Chicago White Sox. He hit .378 (17-for-45) with 11 runs, 2 doubles, 8 home runs, 14 RBI and 6 walks. 10 of Davidson's last 30 home runs have come against the Kansas City organization.

Multi-Homer Game #1: Davidson's two-homer game last night was the first by a Sounds player in 2019 and first since Anthony Garcia belted two home runs against Omaha on July 17, 2018. It was the 14th multi-homer game of Davidson's career. All three of his multi-homer games in 2018 came against Royals pitching, including three on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium in Chicago's 14-7 win.

Double Up: Nashville turned a season-high 3 double plays last night despite a shaky defensive night with two errors. They had previously turned two double players seven different times.

Dilly Dilly!: In his first start of the season Friday night, Tim Dillard threw five shutout innings and allowed one hit and struck out three batters. He now has 10 strikeouts this season, giving him 344 in his Nashville career. He is eight punchouts shy of matching the franchise record held by Jamie Werly (352). Werly pitched for the Sounds in 1980-81 and again in '83. Werly is expected to attend tonight's game.

1st and 3rd Issues: After yielding a five-run third inning last night, the Sounds have been outscored 29-11 in the third inning this year. They have been outscored 31-8 in the opening inning.

What's the word around Nashville?

3HL (@3HL1045)

Want to go see your @nashvillesounds tonight @FirstTNPark? @MickeyRyan1045 is giving away a pair of tickets next on @1045TheZone.

Tim Dillard (@DimTillard)

The "Pepper"idge Farm bat by @OldHickoryBats... is this week's #PepperGameBat! @Zac_Curtis16 | @DCarpenter29 @CD_Pelham | @nashvillesounds http://OldHickoryBats.com

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.