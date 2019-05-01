Milone Credited with Six-Inning Shutout in Rain-Shortened Victory Versus Bees

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Salt Lake City, UT - After six masterful innings from lefty veteran Tommy Milone, inclement weather halted play and the Tacoma Rainiers earned a 2-0 shutout victory against the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark.

Milone (2-2) allowed three hits but walked none and struck out five over the complete game effort, forcing a double-play ball to keep things scoreless in the fourth.

Kristopher Negron tagged his third home run of the season against former Rainiers (10-16) pitcher Forrest Snow (0-3), an opposite field solo shot to put Tacoma ahead in the third.

An inning later, Tim Lopes pushed across Austin Nola with a sacrifice fly to center field against the Salt Lake (8-16) starter Snow, making it 2-0. Lopes finished 2-for-2 in addition to his insurance RBI.

Before the game, outfielder Braden Bishop was promoted to the Seattle Mariners, and Mallex Smith was optioned to Tacoma. Outfielder Johnny Slater was transferred from Extended Spring Training and added to the lineup card before the game but did not play.

The four-game set continues on Wednesday when Justus Sheffield (0-1) makes his first appearance with Tacoma since being optioned back from Seattle. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.