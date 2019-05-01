Milone Credited with Six-Inning Shutout in Rain-Shortened Victory Versus Bees
May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Salt Lake City, UT - After six masterful innings from lefty veteran Tommy Milone, inclement weather halted play and the Tacoma Rainiers earned a 2-0 shutout victory against the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark.
Milone (2-2) allowed three hits but walked none and struck out five over the complete game effort, forcing a double-play ball to keep things scoreless in the fourth.
Kristopher Negron tagged his third home run of the season against former Rainiers (10-16) pitcher Forrest Snow (0-3), an opposite field solo shot to put Tacoma ahead in the third.
An inning later, Tim Lopes pushed across Austin Nola with a sacrifice fly to center field against the Salt Lake (8-16) starter Snow, making it 2-0. Lopes finished 2-for-2 in addition to his insurance RBI.
Before the game, outfielder Braden Bishop was promoted to the Seattle Mariners, and Mallex Smith was optioned to Tacoma. Outfielder Johnny Slater was transferred from Extended Spring Training and added to the lineup card before the game but did not play.
The four-game set continues on Wednesday when Justus Sheffield (0-1) makes his first appearance with Tacoma since being optioned back from Seattle. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Tommy Milone
(Jeff Halstead)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019
- Chihuahuas Break Team Mark with 11th Straight Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacos crumble to Chihuahuas 7-5 Tuesday night - Fresno Grizzlies
- River Cats clobber Isotopes behind 17-run outburst - Sacramento River Cats
- Sacramento Erupts for 17 in Decisive Win over Albuquerque - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Milone Credited with Six-Inning Shutout in Rain-Shortened Victory Versus Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Rainiers and Rain Take Down Bees - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Rainiers Stories
- Milone Credited with Six-Inning Shutout in Rain-Shortened Victory Versus Bees
- Rainiers Hold Three Leads But Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Bees
- Bishop's Four RBI Thrust Tacoma over Sacramento in Walk-Off Victory
- Ninth Inning Rally Halted as Studs Fall to Sacramento
- Rainiers Annihilate Three Home Runs, Turn Four Double-Plays to Blank River Cats