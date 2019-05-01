Shew's Solid Start Spearheads Snapping of Memphis' Skid

May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The Memphis Redbirds (14-12) ended their three-game losing streak behind a balanced offensive attack and a solid Triple-A debut by Anthony Shew, topping the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) Wednesday night in New Orleans, Louisiana, 5-1.

Shew hurled 5.2 shutout innings in his first Triple-A outing, allowing just three hits and striking out four with one walk. He fired 47-of-71 pitches for strikes, and all of New Orleans' (15-11) hits against him were singles.

Offensively, eight different Redbirds had a hit in the game, and four drove in a run.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Memphis benefited from tough night-time lighting as a Lane Thomas ball fell in center field for an RBI triple. Max Schrock followed with a single to left that scored Thomas and gave the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

Schrock has now reached base in 17-of-22 games played this season.

New Orleans' first, and only, run of the game came in the bottom of the seventh off Chris Ellis, but the Redbirds maintained their 2-1 lead until adding three runs in the top of the ninth.

The three ninth-inning runs came on one hit, which was pinch-hitter Tommy Edman's run-scoring double that plated Schrock. Memphis got two more in the inning on a flyout and an error, before Jesus Cruz shut the door in a ninth inning helped by an Adolis Garcia outfield assist at second base.

A day after his eight-game hitting streak ended, Andrew Knizner went 1-for-5 and has now recorded a hit in 16-of-20 outings.

Ramon Urias and Knizner stole bases in the game.

Memphis' 13-game road trip continues tomorrow with the series finale at New Orleans at 7:00 p.m. After tomorrow, the Redbirds head to Nashville for four games. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

